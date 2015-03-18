BBC Sport - Champions League: Focus Forum on Barcelona v Man City
Can Man City surprise Barcelona?
Dan Walker is joined by Mark Lawrenson and Stuart Pearce as they discuss Manchester City's Champions League second-leg tie away against Barcelona.
The reigning Premier League champions go to Barcelona hoping to overturn a 2-1 defeat by Barcelona at Etihad Stadium.
Neither pundit is hopeful of City progressing and Lawrenson believes that City's current poor defence, particularly Vincent Kompany, may cause them problems.