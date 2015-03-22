Hull City 2-3 Chelsea

Premier League
Hull2Chelsea3

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois hands Hull an equaliser after mis-controlling a backpass
  • Hazard scores after 87 seconds
  • Costa grabs 20th goal of season before limping off
  • Courtois error hands Hull equaliser
  • Remy scores winner with first touch

Thibaut Courtois was indebted to Loic Remy after his late winner extended Chelsea's Premier League lead over Manchester City to six points.

The visitors went two goals ahead after Eden Hazard fired in and Diego Costa curled in his 20th of the season.

But Hull replied with two goals in 74 seconds as Ahmed Elmohamady slid in before Abel Hernandez took advantage of an error by goalkeeper Courtois.

Substitute Remy then beat Allan McGregor to score with his first touch.

Chelsea in best position of season - Jose Mourinho

The goal, which sneaked through McGregor's legs, papered over an inconsistent display from Jose Mourinho's side, who went from awesome to awful in the space of 28 first-half minutes.

Courtois will be mightily relieved at Remy's strike after the Belgium goalkeeper failed to control Branislav Ivanovic's back pass, inadvertently gifting the ball to the onrushing Hernandez for the equaliser.

And the French striker could become an important figure in the title run-in after he replaced the injured Costa, who had a hamstring problem.

Loic Remy's winner goes agonisingly through Allan McGregor's legs
While the game was not as controversial as the reverse fixture in December where Hull had a man sent off and Hull boss Steve Bruce accused Chelsea players of diving, it was entertainingly robust.

But after Chelsea established a comfortable lead, they appeared to show a fragility which is becoming more common as the season nears its finale.

Hull did not quite have the quality to fully take advantage, and they remain only three points clear of the relegation zone.

If Chelsea can continue the form they showed in the opening 10 minutes, no team are likely to catch them, even if they are still to face Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The first goal came after two minutes as Nemanja Matic fed Costa, who laid the ball off to Hazard. The Belgium winger watched the hosts' defence back off, and smashed in from 20 yards for his 16th goal of the season.

Only nine minutes had passed before Chelsea doubled the lead. Cesc Fabregas set Costa free down the left flank and as Michael Dawson retreated, the Spain international curled into the top corner.

Courtois saves cost Hull game - Steve Bruce

A rout looked possible. Yet, having shown brittleness between the goals when Hernandez was denied by Courtois, the Blues contrived to throw away a two-goal lead.

Courtois could do little for Hull's first goal. Andrew Robertson steamed down the left flank, avoided a flimsy challenge from Ivanovic and delivered a low cross to the back post where Elmohamady tucked in.

The usually reliable Courtois then lost his senses. Ivanovic passed back to the 22-year-old, who tried to take on Hull midfielder Gaston Ramirez and allowed Hernandez to nip in.

Hull had 14 shots to Chelsea's three in the first half and the hosts continued to probe after the break. Courtois pulled off a superb triple save to keep the scores level.

But when Remy came off the bench to score following Willian's centre, it ensured Courtois' error did not prove costly.

Diego Costa
Diego Costa limped off with 15 minutes left clutching his hamstring
Ahmed Elmohamady
Ahmed Elmohamady was a constant outlet for Hull on their right
Jose Mourinho
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho did not look pleased after his side threw away a two-goal lead
Chelsea's Ramires and Hull City's David Meyler
Chelsea's Ramires and Hull City's David Meyler take part in a robust encounter

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 21Dawson
  • 4Bruce
  • 15McShane
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 7MeylerSubstituted forQuinnat 80'minutes
  • 14Livermore
  • 25RamírezSubstituted forBradyat 80'minutes
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forAlukoat 81'minutes
  • 28N'Doye
  • 9Hernández

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 6Davies
  • 11Brady
  • 20Sagbo
  • 22Harper
  • 24Aluko
  • 29Quinn

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 24CahillBooked at 13mins
  • 26Terry
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 7Santos do NascimentoSubstituted forOscarat 61'minutes
  • 21MaticBooked at 89mins
  • 22WillianSubstituted forZoumaat 80'minutes
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 10E Hazard
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forRemyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 5Zouma
  • 8Oscar
  • 18Remy
  • 23Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 36Loftus-Cheek
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
24,598

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 2, Chelsea 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Chelsea 3.

Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Loïc Remy is caught offside.

Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).

Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Dame N'Doye (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.

Booking

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

Offside, Hull City. Alex Bruce tries a through ball, but Abel Hernández is caught offside.

Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sone Aluko (Hull City).

Filipe Luis (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).

John Terry (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dame N'Doye (Hull City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Andrew Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces David Meyler.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Robbie Brady replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Kurt Zouma replaces Willian.

Delay in match David Meyler (Hull City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 2, Chelsea 3. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.

Offside, Hull City. David Meyler tries a through ball, but Abel Hernández is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Diego Costa because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dame N'Doye.

Foul by Oscar (Chelsea).

Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).

Paul McShane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

Foul by Willian (Chelsea).

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by David Meyler.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Bruce.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea29207261253667
2Man City30187562283461
3Arsenal30186658312760
4Man Utd30178552272559
5Liverpool30166844321254
6Southampton30165942212153
7Tottenham3016595045553
8Swansea30127113438-443
9West Ham30119104037342
10Stoke30126123437-342
11Crystal Palace3099123641-536
12Newcastle3098133348-1535
13Everton30810123842-434
14West Brom3089132739-1233
15Hull30610142840-1228
16Aston Villa3077161939-2028
17Sunderland30414122344-2126
18Burnley30510152649-2325
19QPR3064203154-2322
20Leicester2947182748-2119
View full Premier League table

