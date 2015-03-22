Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Everton

Everton won away from home in the Premier League for the first time since 31 January

Lennon scores first Everton goal

Toffees second away league win of 2015

QPR pointless at Loftus Road under Ramsey

Everton nine points clear of drop zone

Aaron Lennon scored his first goal for Everton as they beat a spirited QPR side at Loftus Road and eased concerns about Premier League relegation.

Right-back Seamus Coleman had put the Toffees ahead in the first half with a clinical finish on the counter attack.

QPR equalised when substitute Eduardo Vargas profited from some lax Everton defending at a corner to fire home.

Winger Lennon, on loan from Tottenham, struck the winner for the visitors when he slotted in from close range.

Everton adaptability pleases Roberto Martinez

The result moved Everton nine points clear of the drop zone and up to 13th place, while QPR are four points adrift of safety in 19th spot.

After a spectacular European thumping at the hands of Dynamo Kiev last week, Everton have just top-flight survival to focus on in the remainder of the campaign.

It is a stark contrast to Roberto Martinez's debut season in charge last term when Everton were challenging for a Champions League place and ultimately finished fifth.

Indeed, a section of Everton fans made their dissatisfaction towards their manager abundantly clear on Saturday with graffiti daubed on one of the stands at Goodison Park which said "Martinez out" and "not good enough".

The 41-year-old Spaniard showed the writing is not on the wall yet, though, as his side displayed plenty of character to win at Loftus Road and ease some of the tension in the aftermath of their Europa League elimination.

Everton's victory also left QPR manager Chris Ramsey without a single point from his four home games in charge.

Little home comfort for QPR QPR have lost five consecutive league games at home and are without a victory in seven matches at Loftus Road

Ramsey was handed the QPR job until the end of the season following Harry Redknapp's decision to resign to have a knee operation, but the former Academy coach had been unable to spark an upturn in results.

QPR have lost six and won just once since Redknapp left and unless Ramsey can galvanise his players in the last eight games, an immediate return to the Championship beckons.

The home side showed early intent but fell behind when they were caught on the counter attack in the 18th minute.

Chris Ramsey sees positives despite QPR defeat

Lennon and Leon Osman combined well and the latter's composed pass on the edge of the penalty area found the overlapping run of Coleman who saw his angled shot go in off the post.

QPR went close when Charlie Austin teased a cross into the six-yard box on the half-hour mark for Bobby Zamora, but the veteran forward could not generate enough power with his headed effort.

The home side showed greater urgency straight after half-time and Junior Hoilett's spectacular curling effort from distance rattled the crossbar.

QPR's pressure told and they equalised five minutes after the hour mark when Everton failed to clear a Matty Phillips corner. Charlie Austin miscontrolled the loose ball but Chile winger Vargas reacted and fired high into the net at the back post.

However, Everton regained the lead when QPR defender Nedum Onuoha only half-cleared Coleman's cross and Lennon, who joined on loan from Spurs on deadline day in February, was on hand to tap the ball home from close range.

Adel Taarabt struck the crossbar in injury time as QPR went in search of equaliser, but Everton held on to secure the points.

QPR boss Chris Ramsey:

"It is very disappointing to lose. I'm hoping it can be showed how well the boys played and fought for the club. How we have not come away with three points is unbelievable.

"Fortunately for us the other clubs around us haven't won and it keeps us within touching distance. We need to keep playing like that until the end of the season.

"I think we can get out of it, other teams have done that in the past. Had we gone out there with apathy and not played how we did then it would be different."

Everton manager Roberto Martinez:

"That was an outstanding performance in terms of greed and the personality we needed to adapt to that type of game.

"QPR have been unfortunate at home this season, have created chances and today the result could have gone either way. We defended very well and scored two outstanding goals.

"The desire and application we showed gives me more satisfaction than any other victory. Now we have to make sure this performance is an incredible platform for the rest of the reason. We need to climb the table as high as we can."

Seamus Coleman scored his fifth goal of the season at Loftus Road

John Stones returned at the heart of Everton's defence after sitting out the 5-2 loss to Dynamo Kiev

Bobby Zamora thought he had notched his third goal of the season but was flagged for offside

Eduardo Vargas's only other goal this season came against Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool

QPR boss Chris Ramsey, right, has yet to win a single point at Loftus Road