Southampton boss Ronald Koeman says a top-six finish would be "fantastic" for his side after their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Dusan Tadic's penalty, after Nemanja Matic brought down Sadio Mane, cancelled out Diego Costa's header to give the Saints a well-deserved point.

Southampton, who are sixth, have not conceded more than one goal in a Premier League away game since the opening weekend of the season.