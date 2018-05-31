BBC Sport - FA Cup: Reading 3-0 Bradford City highlights

Reading 3-0 Bradford City

Watch highlights of the FA Cup quarter-final replay as a clinical Reading side end Bradford City's Wembley dream with a 3-0 win at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu's header and a deflected Garath McCleary shot.

Bradford's Filipe Morais was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Nathaniel Chalobah before Jamie Mackie fired in to secure a semi-final against Arsenal at Wembley.

