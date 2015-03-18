Wolves: Richard Stearman injury not serious - Kenny Jackett

Stearman, in his seventh season at Wolves, suffered his injury on his 200th league appearance for the club

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett has eased fears about the injury suffered by Richard Stearman in Tuesday's 3-0 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 27-year-old centre-back went to ground needing attention to nerve pain in his hamstring and lower back, being stretchered off in the 74th minute.

But Jackett told BBC WM 95.6: "It's not actually as bad as first feared.

"It was neural problems down his back and hamstring. We're hoping it will settle down with no big damage done."

Wolves still hope that Stearman, who has missed just four league games this season, will be fit for Friday's home meeting with fellow promotion rivals Derby County, who are five points above them.

Afobe still finding the target for Wolves Wolves striker Benik Afobe hit his eighth goal in 13 games since he arrived for £2m from Arsenal in January. Coupled with the 19 goals he scored (10 of them in League One games) out on loan at MK Dons over this season's first five months, his combined tally of 27 in all competitions is higher than any player in English football's top four divisions, one more than Harry Kane.

Having seen his side move back to within three points of a play-off place, Jackett has another decision to make over whether to opt for the pace of Rajiv Van La Parra or the more steadying influence of James Henry wide on the right.

Henry helped to create Wolves' second goal, just two minutes after he had come on, before curling in the third.

"It's about having the right person with the right experience in the right situation at the right time," added Jackett.

"As well as scoring a cracking goal, James Henry gave us a bit more competitiveness down that side in a period when they were getting in. He has that bit more experience of English football. But Rajiv had some runs early on with his pace, which we were unlucky not to score from."