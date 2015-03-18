Luton Town: Kenilworth Road renamed for cancer charity

Kenilworth Road has been Luton's home since 1905

Luton Town are to rename their Kenilworth Road ground the Prostate Cancer UK Stadium for one match to raise awareness of the condition.

It is believed to be the first time a Football League ground has been renamed to support a charity.

Kenilworth Road's 10,000 capacity reflects the number of men who die from the disease in the UK every year.

The stadium will be renamed for the League Two match against Wycombe Wanderers on 24 March.

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet said the club was "extremely proud" of the move.

"When we first hinted at the idea we were met with a mixed reaction, which is understandable given the history of the ground, and the amount of affection our supporters hold for Kenilworth Road," he continued.

"We felt sure that once the full story emerged about our supporting Prostate Cancer UK, our supporters would understand and fully support the move.

"This is a first for Luton Town and a first in football and we are delighted to be teaming up with a charity which has supported the game, in particular supporters and players past and present, so well."

Prostate Cancer UK director of fundraising Mark Bishop, said: "The power of sport - and in this case football - has helped us reach out to men and their friends and families.

"We thank the club's players, staff and supporters on behalf of the 300,000 men living with prostate cancer in the UK."