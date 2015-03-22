Premier League predictions: Lawro v Jeremy Vine & the Eggheads

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures are the Eggheads - host Jeremy Vine and general knowledge experts Kevin and Dave from the daily BBC Two quiz show.

Vine is a Chelsea fan who chose the Blues when he decided to support a football club in the mid 1990s because he was "ashamed" he knew nothing about the game.

He told BBC Sport: "I know people are very down on this but I looked at the travel connections from where I lived in Maida Vale at the time and thought Chelsea was convenient on the tube.

"I was hooked from my first game. Now I have two season tickets and go with my daughter, who is 10 and has been coming for the last two years.

"Her name is Martha and the most exciting thing in my life right now is that she has suddenly decided that Chelsea matters, and it matters more than almost anything."

Kevin (wearing the blue shirt in the video) is a Tottenham fan whose favourite player is Jimmy Greaves.

And Dave (check shirt) is a Manchester United supporter who says his first hero was Martin Buchan.

You can see all of their predictions on Football Focus at 11:30 GMT on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website (in the UK)

You can watch Eggheads at 18:30 GMT every weekday on BBC Two.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Eggheads SATURDAY Man City v West Brom 3-0 2-0 0-0 Aston Villa v Swansea 0-1 2-1 1-1 Newcastle v Arsenal 1-2 0-2 1-0 Southampton v Burnley 2-0 2-0 5-2 Stoke v Crystal Palace 1-2 1-1 2-1 Tottenham v Leicester 4-3 2-1 3-0 West Ham v Sunderland 1-0 2-1 2-0 SUNDAY Liverpool v Man Utd 1-2 2-0 1-3 Hull v Chelsea 2-3 0-2 0-1 QPR v Everton 1-2 1-2 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro got seven correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores.

His score of seven points was beaten by TV and radio presenter Dermot O'Leary, who picked six correct results, but with one perfect score. That gave O'Leary, who raised £643,336 for Comic Relief with his '24-hour non-stop day of dance' last week, a total of eight points.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 29 Lawro 201 Guests 203

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Man City 3-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Eggheads' prediction: 0-0

Match report

Aston Villa 0-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Eggheads' prediction: 1-1

Match report

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Eggheads' prediction: 1-0

Match report

Southampton 2-0 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Eggheads' prediction: 5-2

Match report

Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Eggheads' prediction: 2-1

Match report

Tottenham 4-3 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Eggheads' prediction: 3-0

Match report

West Ham 1-0 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Eggheads' prediction: 2-0

Match report

SUNDAY

Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Eggheads' prediction: 1-3

Match report

Hull 2-3 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Eggheads' prediction: 0-1

Match report

QPR 1-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Eggheads' prediction: 1-1

Match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P29 W12 D4 L13

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 17 Kieran Shudall 12 Mark Ronson 11 Steph Houghton 10 Liam Fray, Rachel Riley 9 Kelly Smith 8 Death in Paradise, Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Dermot O'Leary, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong 7 Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles, Seann Walsh 6.97 Lawro (average after 29 weeks) 6 Carl Fogarty, George Ford*, Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer, Steve Wilson 5 Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray 4 Kell Brook, Guy Mowbray 2 John Cooper Clarke, Neil Lennon, Jack O'Connell

* Does not include scores for postponed game - Leicester v Chelsea

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 2 points (week 20 v Steve Wilson)