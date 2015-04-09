Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jamie Mackie scored against Bradford to help Reading reach their first FA Cup semi-final in 88 years

The FA Cup semi-final between Reading and Arsenal will be shown live on BBC One.

The Wembley fixture will take place on Saturday, 18 April, at 17:20 BST.

The match will take place on the same day as six Premier League fixtures, including Chelsea v Manchester United, which kicks-off at 17:30 BST.

Aston Villa will face Liverpool in the other semi-final on Sunday, 19 April, at 15:00 BST. That game is live on BT Sport.

Championship club Reading beat League One Bradford City 3-0 in a replay on Monday to reach the last four of the Cup for the first time since 1927.

FA Cup holders Arsenal are aiming to lift the trophy for a record 12th time.