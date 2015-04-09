FA Cup: BBC to show semi-final between Reading and Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Reading striker Jamie Mackie
Jamie Mackie scored against Bradford to help Reading reach their first FA Cup semi-final in 88 years

The FA Cup semi-final between Reading and Arsenal will be shown live on BBC One.

The Wembley fixture will take place on Saturday, 18 April, at 17:20 BST.

The match will take place on the same day as six Premier League fixtures, including Chelsea v Manchester United, which kicks-off at 17:30 BST.

Aston Villa will face Liverpool in the other semi-final on Sunday, 19 April, at 15:00 BST. That game is live on BT Sport.

Championship club Reading beat League One Bradford City 3-0 in a replay on Monday to reach the last four of the Cup for the first time since 1927.

FA Cup holders Arsenal are aiming to lift the trophy for a record 12th time.

Top Stories