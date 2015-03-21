FA Vase: AFC St Austell lose 2-0 to Glossop in semi-final first leg

AFC St Austell play in the Premier Division of the South West Peninsula League

AFC St Austell manager Phil Lafferty says his side have a "mountain to climb" if they are to make the FA Vase final after losing their semi-final first leg 2-0 to Glossop North End.

Lee Blackshaw gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead at Poltair Park and Ben Richardson got the second in the final minute of the tie.

"We need now to climb a mountain next Saturday," Lafferty told BBC Cornwall.

"But you can't get to this stage and only play for 20 or 30 minutes."

St Austell are aiming to be the first Cornish club to reach the final of the FA Vase since Truro City won it in 2007.

The club had beaten and in the previous two rounds to get to this stage, as well as seeing a league match due to fog.

"We only really turned up in the second half," added Lafferty.

"When we started playing a bit and started knocking it around in the second half we created chances.

"They are a good side, let's respect the opposition. However, I feel for too long today we didn't just respect them, we feared them.

"We didn't find plan B, which is the first time this season that we haven't been able to find another way."