Match ends, Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1.
Hamburger SV v Hertha BSC
Line-ups
Hamburg
- 15Adler
- 2DiekmeierSubstituted forBeisterat 87'minutes
- 5Djourou
- 3Pereira ReisBooked at 81mins
- 4Westermann
- 21BehramiBooked at 66mins
- 23van der VaartSubstituted forHoltbyat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Müller
- 17Stieber
- 11IlicevicSubstituted forLasoggaat 64'minutes
- 8Olic
Substitutes
- 9Beister
- 10Lasogga
- 18Holtby
- 22Ostrzolek
- 25Gouaida
- 30Brunst
- 40Kacar
Hertha Berlin
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 15LangkampBooked at 18mins
- 25Brooks
- 21Plattenhardt
- 3Skjelbred
- 28Lustenberger
- 27Beerens
- 14StockerSubstituted forHegelerat 77'minutes
- 10Ben-HatiraSubstituted forHaraguchiat 45'minutes
- 11KalouSubstituted forSchulzat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ndjeng
- 13Hegeler
- 17Cigerci
- 18Niemeyer
- 24Haraguchi
- 26Schulz
- 30Burchert
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 53,640
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1.
Booking
Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV).
Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lewis Holtby.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Heiko Westermann.
Attempt missed. Zoltán Stieber (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).
Heiko Westermann (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Jens Hegeler is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Nico Schulz replaces Salomon Kalou.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Maximilian Beister replaces Dennis Diekmeier.
Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1. Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt following a set piece situation.
Foul by Dennis Diekmeier (Hamburger SV).
Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Cléber (Hamburger SV) for a bad foul.
Foul by Cléber (Hamburger SV).
Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicolai Müller (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roy Beerens (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Thomas Kraft.
Attempt saved. Ivica Olic (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johan Djourou.
Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jens Hegeler replaces Valentin Stocker.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Lewis Holtby replaces Rafael van der Vaart.
Johan Djourou (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt saved. Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Pekarík with a cross.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Dennis Diekmeier.
Booking
Cléber (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cléber (Hamburger SV).
Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.