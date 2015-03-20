German Bundesliga
Hamburg0Hertha Berlin1

Hamburger SV v Hertha BSC

Line-ups

Hamburg

  • 15Adler
  • 2DiekmeierSubstituted forBeisterat 87'minutes
  • 5Djourou
  • 3Pereira ReisBooked at 81mins
  • 4Westermann
  • 21BehramiBooked at 66mins
  • 23van der VaartSubstituted forHoltbyat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27Müller
  • 17Stieber
  • 11IlicevicSubstituted forLasoggaat 64'minutes
  • 8Olic

Substitutes

  • 9Beister
  • 10Lasogga
  • 18Holtby
  • 22Ostrzolek
  • 25Gouaida
  • 30Brunst
  • 40Kacar

Hertha Berlin

  • 1Kraft
  • 2Pekarík
  • 15LangkampBooked at 18mins
  • 25Brooks
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 27Beerens
  • 14StockerSubstituted forHegelerat 77'minutes
  • 10Ben-HatiraSubstituted forHaraguchiat 45'minutes
  • 11KalouSubstituted forSchulzat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ndjeng
  • 13Hegeler
  • 17Cigerci
  • 18Niemeyer
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 26Schulz
  • 30Burchert
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
53,640

Match Stats

Home TeamHamburgAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home21
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1.

Booking

Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV).

Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Lewis Holtby.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Heiko Westermann.

Attempt missed. Zoltán Stieber (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).

Heiko Westermann (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin).

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Jens Hegeler is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Nico Schulz replaces Salomon Kalou.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamburger SV. Maximilian Beister replaces Dennis Diekmeier.

Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).

Goal!

Goal! Hamburger SV 0, Hertha Berlin 1. Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt following a set piece situation.

Foul by Dennis Diekmeier (Hamburger SV).

Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Cléber (Hamburger SV) for a bad foul.

Foul by Cléber (Hamburger SV).

Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicolai Müller (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roy Beerens (Hertha Berlin).

Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Thomas Kraft.

Attempt saved. Ivica Olic (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johan Djourou.

Valon Behrami (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jens Hegeler replaces Valentin Stocker.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamburger SV. Lewis Holtby replaces Rafael van der Vaart.

Johan Djourou (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt saved. Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Pekarík with a cross.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Dennis Diekmeier.

Booking

Cléber (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cléber (Hamburger SV).

Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

