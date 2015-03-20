Arsene Wenger: line must be drawn over surrounding referees

Arsene Wenger was famously sent to the stands at Old Trafford in 2009 after a confrontation with the officials

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says a line needs to be drawn over confronting referees - including for himself.

Football Association chairman Greg Dyke has expressed his concern at the "scary" increase in incidents of players surrounding referees.

Wenger thinks football has a collective responsibility on the issue even though he has overstepped the mark at times.

"You have to draw a line somewhere, you cannot go after every decision of the referee," Wenger said.

"I question myself on my individual behaviour, that is true, because I am sometimes keen to as well.

"I have looked back on the tape sometimes, and even sometimes at half-time I think to myself 'come on, stop that, my friend'.

"And then I think in the second half I will not say a word to him any more.

"You want players to be ready to fight for each other. But how far has that to go in the behaviour?"

'Alexis Sanchez is fatigued'

Wenger believes that 19-goal striker Alexis Sanchez, who has scored just one goal in his last 11 appearances in all competitions, might need a break because the Chile international is tired.

"Yes, he is a bit fatigued. I am tempted at some stage to give him a rest, I have been for a long time," Wenger said.

"Maybe his goalscoring is on his mind so he wants to do too much and he wants to force his game.

"It is just that every game now is so important, you always have a hesitation to do it."