Ince has spent time on loan at Derby and Nottingham Forest

Paul Ince says son Tom needed to call a halt to his England Under-21 career because he had become "like a nomad".

England boss Gareth Southgate said he was surprised the Hull winger, 23, had ruled himself out of this summer's European Under-21 Championship.

But Ince senior backed his son's call, telling Sky Sports News: "Sometimes you have to be selfish in life.

"He needs to think about himself and the future of his career. It was a tough decision but it's the right one."

Ince senior said his son's career had been "a bit stop-start" and he needed to find a more permanent home after spells on loan at Derby and Nottingham Forest from Premier League side Hull.

"It's important to stabilise yourself somewhere," said the former England midfielder. "He's been here, there and everywhere - like a nomad."