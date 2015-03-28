League One
Sheff UtdSheffield United1CreweCrewe Alexandra2

Sheffield United 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

Ryan Colclough
Ryan Colclough has scored four goals for Crewe since making his debut in 2012

Ryan Colclough scored an injury-time winner as Crewe beat Sheffield United for the first time at Bramall Lane.

The visitors went ahead on 12 minutes when Uche Ikpeazu showed great strength to put through Lauri Dalla Valle.

Jamie Murphy found Jason Holt inside the box who drilled home his second goal in as many games to equalise for the Blades early in the second half.

But Colclough's right-footed strike from outside the box found its way into the roof of the net.

Crewe, who had only won one of their previous eight games, move out of the League One relegation zone.

Sheffield United's defeat was their first in five games but they remain in fifth place in the table.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We were good in parts but not enough to win the game. To lose after 90 minutes is really disappointing.

"Our general decision making going forward was poor and we've got to do better.

"I thought we were okay in the second half - we were camped in their half but we just couldn't break them down."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Howard
  • 26Freeman
  • 6Basham
  • 5Brayford
  • 3Harris
  • 18Coutts
  • 35Holt
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forDoyleat 74'minutes
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 32DaviesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDoneat 74'minutes
  • 9Murphy

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 8Doyle
  • 12McNulty
  • 14Done
  • 16Davies
  • 24Turner
  • 29Adams

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 44Rachubka
  • 7Turton
  • 30TateBooked at 45mins
  • 4Davis
  • 24Leigh
  • 42Grant
  • 28Ness
  • 8AtkinsonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forStewartat 76'minutes
  • 35AjoseSubstituted forInmanat 85'minutes
  • 34IkpeazuSubstituted forColcloughat 71'minutes
  • 12Dalla Valle

Substitutes

  • 3Guthrie
  • 5Ray
  • 10Inman
  • 14Saunders
  • 17Waters
  • 27Colclough
  • 33Stewart
Referee:
James Adcock
Attendance:
19,672

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.

  3. Post update

    Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Ben Davies (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Bradden Inman replaces Nicky Ajose.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Greg Leigh.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matt Done (Sheffield United).

  17. Post update

    Harry Davis (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Anthony Stewart replaces Chris Atkinson.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City39259575344184
2Preston372110663323173
3Swindon37217965392670
4MK Dons38209976403669
5Sheff Utd3917101256451161
6Rochdale381751665511456
7Barnsley39168155352156
8Peterborough39175174647-156
9Chesterfield38159145549654
10Bradford371412114842654
11Doncaster381411134848053
12Fleetwood381410143943-452
13Oldham391410154958-952
14Gillingham391312145457-351
15Port Vale39146194856-848
16Walsall381113143642-646
17Coventry391113154454-1046
18Crewe39136203769-3245
19Scunthorpe381111165062-1244
20Notts County381110173952-1343
21Crawley391110184466-2243
22Leyton Orient38119185054-442
23Colchester38108204663-1738
24Yeovil3989222960-3133
View full League One table

