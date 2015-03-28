Sheffield United 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Ryan Colclough scored an injury-time winner as Crewe beat Sheffield United for the first time at Bramall Lane.
The visitors went ahead on 12 minutes when Uche Ikpeazu showed great strength to put through Lauri Dalla Valle.
Jamie Murphy found Jason Holt inside the box who drilled home his second goal in as many games to equalise for the Blades early in the second half.
But Colclough's right-footed strike from outside the box found its way into the roof of the net.
Crewe, who had only won one of their previous eight games, move out of the League One relegation zone.
Sheffield United's defeat was their first in five games but they remain in fifth place in the table.
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We were good in parts but not enough to win the game. To lose after 90 minutes is really disappointing.
"Our general decision making going forward was poor and we've got to do better.
"I thought we were okay in the second half - we were camped in their half but we just couldn't break them down."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Howard
- 26Freeman
- 6Basham
- 5Brayford
- 3Harris
- 18Coutts
- 35Holt
- 11BaxterSubstituted forDoyleat 74'minutes
- 7FlynnSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 32DaviesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDoneat 74'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 8Doyle
- 12McNulty
- 14Done
- 16Davies
- 24Turner
- 29Adams
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 44Rachubka
- 7Turton
- 30TateBooked at 45mins
- 4Davis
- 24Leigh
- 42Grant
- 28Ness
- 8AtkinsonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forStewartat 76'minutes
- 35AjoseSubstituted forInmanat 85'minutes
- 34IkpeazuSubstituted forColcloughat 71'minutes
- 12Dalla Valle
Substitutes
- 3Guthrie
- 5Ray
- 10Inman
- 14Saunders
- 17Waters
- 27Colclough
- 33Stewart
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 19,672
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Post update
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Sheffield United).
Post update
Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Bradden Inman replaces Nicky Ajose.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Greg Leigh.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Matt Done (Sheffield United).
Post update
Harry Davis (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Anthony Stewart replaces Chris Atkinson.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Paul Rachubka.