Sheffield United 1-2 Crewe Alexandra

Ryan Colclough has scored four goals for Crewe since making his debut in 2012

Ryan Colclough scored an injury-time winner as Crewe beat Sheffield United for the first time at Bramall Lane.

The visitors went ahead on 12 minutes when Uche Ikpeazu showed great strength to put through Lauri Dalla Valle.

Jamie Murphy found Jason Holt inside the box who drilled home his second goal in as many games to equalise for the Blades early in the second half.

But Colclough's right-footed strike from outside the box found its way into the roof of the net.

Crewe, who had only won one of their previous eight games, move out of the League One relegation zone.

Sheffield United's defeat was their first in five games but they remain in fifth place in the table.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We were good in parts but not enough to win the game. To lose after 90 minutes is really disappointing.

"Our general decision making going forward was poor and we've got to do better.

"I thought we were okay in the second half - we were camped in their half but we just couldn't break them down."