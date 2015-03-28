Rochdale 2-1 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Rochdale 2, Yeovil Town 1.
Rochdale moved into the League One play-off zone with a win against Yeovil in atrocious conditions at Spotland.
James Hayter's first-half penalty was saved by Jamie Jones as torrential rain threatened to ruin the game.
All of the goals came in a five-minute spell after the break as Dale's Rhys Bennett and Jack O'Connell both fired home to put the hosts 2-0 up.
An unmarked Hayter reduced the arrears with a slick finish but Rochdale held on to move up to sixth in the table.
Ian Henderson could have added a third for Dale late on but lofted the ball over the bar from close range with the goal at his mercy.
Keith Hill's men are now level on points with seventh-placed Barnsley and Peterborough, in eighth, but have a far superior goal difference.
Bottom side Yeovil have lost their last four matches and remain 10 points from safety.
Yeovil acting manager Terry Skiverton speaks to BBC Somerset: "I think it is ground hog day, I've been saying this quite a bit. But I've just spoken to the players, who are bitterly disappointed because they gave everything,
"I thought first half again we've come out of the traps flying and we we're outstanding, the play that we had building up we really penned them into the half.
"Numerous corners early on and then when James Hayter gets us the penalty we thought it would settle us down.
"Our most experienced player steps up, but in the situation we are in, the goalkeeper makes a good save."
