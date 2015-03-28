League Two
Tranmere Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 1

Tranmere Rovers 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Tranmere slipped into the League Two relegation zone despite George Green's late equaliser earning a point against AFC Wimbledon.

Debutant Green curled a fine shot into the top corner deep into injury time, but Micky Adams' side have now won just once in eight league games.

Earlier, Adebayo Akinfenwa's deflected strike had put the visitors ahead while Sean Rigg and Jake Reeves went close.

Everton loanee Green also tested Ross Worner with a fierce left-footed shot.

Tranmere now sit a point from safety behind a resurgent Hartlepool who have won their last four games.

Speaking about a late penalty appeal for his side, AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Neil Cox told BBC London 94.9:

"It was a definite penalty. I think that's the sixth time now that we've had the opportunity of a penalty, especially later on in the game, when we haven't got it.

"Obviously I've got to be careful what I say because I don't want to look like I'm having a go at the referee, but the referee is in the perfect position, he knows it's time up and he's got to give a big decision.

"That's his job, to give the decision at the end of the game, and he doesn't give it.

"We are disappointed but let's give them credit - they put us under all sorts of pressure in the second half."

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Brezovan
  • 12Donacien
  • 5Ihiekwe
  • 18Dugdale
  • 3RidehalghSubstituted forMolyneuxat 84'minutes
  • 31Myrie-Williams
  • 4Power
  • 22Jennings
  • 10GreenBooked at 90mins
  • 9Odejayi
  • 29DonnellyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHumeat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Holmes
  • 14Laird
  • 15Kirby
  • 19Molyneux
  • 20Ramsbottom
  • 23Shuker
  • 34Hume

Wimbledon

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Worner
  • 2Fuller
  • 33GoodmanBooked at 76mins
  • 40Oshilaja
  • 3SmithSubstituted forHarrisonat 18'minutes
  • 8MooreBooked at 89mins
  • 21Beere
  • 19Reeves
  • 11RiggBooked at 52minsSubstituted forPotterat 86'minutes
  • 10AkinfenwaBooked at 71mins
  • 27TannerSubstituted forAzeezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Azeez
  • 15Phillips
  • 26McDonnell
  • 29Harrison
  • 35Potter
  • 37Gallagher
  • 38Agyei
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
5,592

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  3. Booking

    Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers).

  5. Post update

    (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    George Green (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1. George Green (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Max Power.

  8. Post update

    George Green (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Potter (AFC Wimbledon).

  10. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Booking

    Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Alfie Potter replaces Sean Rigg.

  19. Post update

    George Green (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton38237856322476
2Shrewsbury39228958283074
3Wycombe392014558362274
4Bury382071150371367
5Southend38171294435963
6Newport391710124542361
7Plymouth391791345281760
8Luton391610134639758
9Stevenage38169135246657
10Northampton39175175850856
11Exeter391413125253-155
12Wimbledon391411145050053
13Morecambe391311154144-350
14Portsmouth391213144444049
15Dag & Red39147184652-649
16Oxford Utd391113154046-646
17Accrington39137194765-1846
18Mansfield39129183350-1745
19Cambridge391111175253-144
20York39817144146-541
21Carlisle39125224664-1841
22Hartlepool39116223158-2739
23Tranmere39911194155-1438
24Cheltenham39813183558-2337
View full League Two table

