Tranmere Rovers 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Tranmere slipped into the League Two relegation zone despite George Green's late equaliser earning a point against AFC Wimbledon.

Debutant Green curled a fine shot into the top corner deep into injury time, but Micky Adams' side have now won just once in eight league games.

Earlier, Adebayo Akinfenwa's deflected strike had put the visitors ahead while Sean Rigg and Jake Reeves went close.

Everton loanee Green also tested Ross Worner with a fierce left-footed shot.

Tranmere now sit a point from safety behind a resurgent Hartlepool who have won their last four games.

Speaking about a late penalty appeal for his side, AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Neil Cox told BBC London 94.9:

"It was a definite penalty. I think that's the sixth time now that we've had the opportunity of a penalty, especially later on in the game, when we haven't got it.

"Obviously I've got to be careful what I say because I don't want to look like I'm having a go at the referee, but the referee is in the perfect position, he knows it's time up and he's got to give a big decision.

"That's his job, to give the decision at the end of the game, and he doesn't give it.

"We are disappointed but let's give them credit - they put us under all sorts of pressure in the second half."