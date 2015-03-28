Tranmere Rovers 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Tranmere slipped into the League Two relegation zone despite George Green's late equaliser earning a point against AFC Wimbledon.
Debutant Green curled a fine shot into the top corner deep into injury time, but Micky Adams' side have now won just once in eight league games.
Earlier, Adebayo Akinfenwa's deflected strike had put the visitors ahead while Sean Rigg and Jake Reeves went close.
Everton loanee Green also tested Ross Worner with a fierce left-footed shot.
Tranmere now sit a point from safety behind a resurgent Hartlepool who have won their last four games.
Speaking about a late penalty appeal for his side, AFC Wimbledon assistant manager Neil Cox told BBC London 94.9:
"It was a definite penalty. I think that's the sixth time now that we've had the opportunity of a penalty, especially later on in the game, when we haven't got it.
"Obviously I've got to be careful what I say because I don't want to look like I'm having a go at the referee, but the referee is in the perfect position, he knows it's time up and he's got to give a big decision.
"That's his job, to give the decision at the end of the game, and he doesn't give it.
"We are disappointed but let's give them credit - they put us under all sorts of pressure in the second half."
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Brezovan
- 12Donacien
- 5Ihiekwe
- 18Dugdale
- 3RidehalghSubstituted forMolyneuxat 84'minutes
- 31Myrie-Williams
- 4Power
- 22Jennings
- 10GreenBooked at 90mins
- 9Odejayi
- 29DonnellyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHumeat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Holmes
- 14Laird
- 15Kirby
- 19Molyneux
- 20Ramsbottom
- 23Shuker
- 34Hume
Wimbledon
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Worner
- 2Fuller
- 33GoodmanBooked at 76mins
- 40Oshilaja
- 3SmithSubstituted forHarrisonat 18'minutes
- 8MooreBooked at 89mins
- 21Beere
- 19Reeves
- 11RiggBooked at 52minsSubstituted forPotterat 86'minutes
- 10AkinfenwaBooked at 71mins
- 27TannerSubstituted forAzeezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Azeez
- 15Phillips
- 26McDonnell
- 29Harrison
- 35Potter
- 37Gallagher
- 38Agyei
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 5,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Booking
Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
(AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Green (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 1. George Green (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Max Power.
Post update
George Green (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Potter (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Iain Hume (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Alfie Potter replaces Sean Rigg.
Post update
George Green (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).