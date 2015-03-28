Kidderminster Harriers 3-1 Braintree Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Kidderminster earned their first win since January with three first-half goals sealing victory over lowly Braintree.

Danny Wright opened the scoring when he finished Callum Gittings' through ball.

Lee Hughes doubled the lead five minutes later when he fired home his 10th goal of the season, converting Jared Hodkiss' pass.

Wright headed home Jack Byrne's cross for 3-0 before Kenny Davis sent a 30-yard effort arrowing into the corner.