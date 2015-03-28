Kidderminster Harriers 3-1 Braintree Town

Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 3, Braintree Town 1.
Kidderminster earned their first win since January with three first-half goals sealing victory over lowly Braintree.
Danny Wright opened the scoring when he finished Callum Gittings' through ball.
Lee Hughes doubled the lead five minutes later when he fired home his 10th goal of the season, converting Jared Hodkiss' pass.
Wright headed home Jack Byrne's cross for 3-0 before Kenny Davis sent a 30-yard effort arrowing into the corner.
Line-ups
Kidderminster
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 5Kelly
- 7ByrneSubstituted forMaxwellat 63'minutes
- 4Fry
- 15Grimes
- 18GittingsBooked at 76mins
- 17Verma
- 3Green
- 35HughesBooked at 84minsSubstituted forObengat 87'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forAsanteat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Obeng
- 23Reffell
- 24Maxwell
- 28Nicholson
- 29Asante
Braintree
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hamann
- 23Peters
- 2Brundle
- 5Paine
- 3Habergham
- 6Massey
- 4IsaacSubstituted forSparkesat 63'minutes
- 8Davis
- 15Akinola
- 17MensahSubstituted forMulleyat 82'minutes
- 9MarksSubstituted forCoxat 33'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Sparkes
- 16Maybanks
- 18Cox
- 26Mulley
- 29Pentney
- Referee:
- Paul Rees
- Attendance:
- 1,317
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 3, Braintree Town 1.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).
Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Offside, Braintree Town. Jordan Cox tries a through ball, but Jordan Cox is caught offside.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Maxwell (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ryan Peters (Braintree Town).
Post update
Ahmed Obeng (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Ahmed Obeng replaces Lee Hughes.
Attempt missed. Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Luke Maxwell (Kidderminster Harriers).
Post update
James Mulley (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Lee Hughes (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution, Braintree Town. James Mulley replaces Bernard Mensah.
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Akwasi Asante replaces Daniel Wright.
Attempt saved. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.