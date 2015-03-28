Close menu
National League
KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers3BraintreeBraintree Town1

Kidderminster Harriers 3-1 Braintree Town

Kidderminster earned their first win since January with three first-half goals sealing victory over lowly Braintree.

Danny Wright opened the scoring when he finished Callum Gittings' through ball.

Lee Hughes doubled the lead five minutes later when he fired home his 10th goal of the season, converting Jared Hodkiss' pass.

Wright headed home Jack Byrne's cross for 3-0 before Kenny Davis sent a 30-yard effort arrowing into the corner.

Match Stats

Home TeamKidderminsterAway TeamBraintree
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Top Stories