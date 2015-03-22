Crystal Palace came from behind to win at Stoke

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur should be ashamed of himself after diving against Stoke, according to his own manager Alan Pardew.

McArthur, 27, was booked after falling to the ground in the penalty area during his side's 2-1 win at Stoke.

"He dived," Pardew told Sky Sports. "He should be embarrassed. He's a great professional and that's unlike him.

"We keep moaning about diving but it grates on me. I was surprised but it shows what pressure does to players."

Pardew, who has guided the Eagles to 11th in the Premier League after taking over in January when they were in the relegation zone, said he did not discuss the incident with McArthur after the match at the Britannia Stadium.

"I haven't spoken to him about it but I don't need to," he added on the Goals on Sunday programme. "He will see the replay and he will be embarrassed."