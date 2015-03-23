Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Sam Saunders had played six times for Brentford this season

League Two promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers have extended the loans of Brentford pair Sam Saunders and Nico Yennaris until the end of the season.

Midfielder Saunders, 31, and defender Yennaris, 21, have played five games each since joining in February.

Gareth Ainsworth's side currently occupy the third and final automatic promotion spot.

The loan deals could be extended to include the play-offs, should the Chairboys drop out of the top three.

Ainsworth said: "Sam and Nico have slotted in brilliantly, as we knew they would, and it's great to have them with us for the remainder of the season.

"We see them as being an important part of a squad which is fully focused on winning promotion."