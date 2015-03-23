Borussia Dortmund: Jurgen Klopp says relegation is still a concern

Dortmund did well in Europe while struggling in the league but have since gone out to Juventus

Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp says he will not stop worrying about Bundesliga relegation until they are definitely safe.

Dortmund are now eight points clear of the relegation play-off places after Saturday's 3-2 win at Hannover, their seventh league game without defeat.

They were bottom in early February but have now risen to 10th.

"Only once it is impossible for us to be relegated will we start to focus our attention elsewhere," Klopp said.

Dortmund's last defeat in the league was on 4 February at home to Augsburg, where players went across to speak to vocal fans after the game.

"We are now eight points above the relegation zone and are no longer in the thick of it. We managed to extricate ourselves from the quagmire," Klopp said.

"Our plan is simply to get more and more points on the board. Since the winter break we have picked up 18 points and lost on just one occasion."

Dortmund's next two games are against leaders Bayern Munich and third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

"It's not as if we are guaranteed a maximum of six points from our next two Bundesliga matches," Klopp added.

Veteran midfielder Sebastian Kehl said: "We have to keep an eye on the teams below us. It's a strange situation. Thrilling weeks are yet to come. I hope that this season will end well."