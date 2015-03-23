Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Christy Pym was called up to the England Under-20s earlier this season

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale has hailed goalkeeper Christy Pym after he was called up late for their in League Two.

Pym, 19, was initially named as the reserve goalkeeper for the match

But he was called into action after first-choice James Hamon suffered a suspected concussion in the warm-up.

"It's very difficult if you haven't prepared like you would normally do and play so well and he played extremely well," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

Hamon suffered a blow to the face during the warm-up and was assessed by the club's physio Graham McAnuff.

"He assessed him at 14:30 and it was deemed that he had the possibility of concussion and might have broken his nose," Tisdale added.

"But there was a strong possibility of concussion, so it was a done deal he had to step out, and Christy was ready."