Wrexham 1-1 Dover Athletic

Match ends, Wrexham 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Goalkeeper Andy Coughlin saved Stefan Payne's second-half penalty to earn Wrexham a draw against Dover Athletic.
Coughlin's save came minutes after Ricky Modeste's scrappy goal had cancelled out Wrexham striker Jay Harris' first-half strike.
Playing for the first time since the sacking of manager Kevin Wilkin, the Dragons were good value for the lead.
But the Whites' Nicky Deverdics missed a golden opportunity to claim all three points for the visitors in added time.
Wrexham, with coaches Carl Darlington and Michael Oakes in charge, showed two changes from the team that just 48-hours earlier had lost the FA Trophy final in a penalty shoot-out against North Ferriby United.
And it told after the second half as Dover - unchanged from their 1-0 win over Telford - had a bigger share of possession.
Dover stay in 10th place in the table, while Wrexham remain 15th.
Wrexham caretaker manager Carl Darlington told BBC Radio Wales: "It was a very difficult position to be in for myself and for the players.
"We've gone through 120 minutes of the Cup final and then had to play another game within 48 hours [so] it was very difficult for the players, and between all of that we've had the manager leaving and the assistant manager leaving.
"So we wanted a reaction from the players and I'm more than positive that we got that today, although the result was one-all, I can only commend the players after what they've come through physically and mentally."
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Coughlin
- 14Tomassen
- 4Smith
- 12Keates
- 3AshtonSubstituted forStephensat 58'minutes
- 5Hudson
- 29Finley
- 8Harris
- 10Bishop
- 9MoultSubstituted forYorkat 68'minutes
- 24Jennings
Substitutes
- 6Clarke
- 15Evans
- 16York
- 25Stephens
- 28Storer
Dover
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walker
- 5Raggett
- 6Orlu
- 4Kinnear
- 3Wynter
- 15Francis
- 16Sterling
- 17DeverdicsBooked at 38mins
- 26HolmanSubstituted forModesteat 34'minutes
- 14PayneSubstituted forCoganat 77'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Modeste
- 8Bellamy
- 11Cogan
- 18O'Cearuill
- 28Taiwo
- Referee:
- Richard Wigglesworth
- Attendance:
- 1,831
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Post update
Corner, Wrexham.
Post update
Foul by Richard Orlu (Dover Athletic).
Post update
Jay Harris (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Post update
Hand ball by Andy Bishop (Wrexham).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Deverdics (Dover Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Andy Bishop (Wrexham).
Post update
Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Barry Cogan (Dover Athletic).
Post update
Dean Keates (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steve Tomassen (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Barry Cogan (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Sterling (Dover Athletic).
Post update
Wes York (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Post update
Corner, Wrexham.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Barry Cogan replaces Stefan Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Wes York replaces Louis Moult.
Post update
Penalty saved! Stefan Payne (Dover Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Manny Smith (Wrexham) after a foul in the penalty area.