Scottish Championship
FalkirkFalkirk1CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Falkirk 1-0 Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Falkirk recovered from a shock weekend loss to Dumbarton to move into the play-off places
Falkirk recovered from a shock weekend loss to Dumbarton to move into the play-off places

Captain David McCracken headed in the only goal as Falkirk moved above Queen of the South into fourth spot in the Championship.

The defender met an Alex Cooper free-kick in first-half stoppage time to take his tally for the season to five.

Cowdenbeath keeper Robbie Thomson did well to tip over Mark Kerr's strike on 55 minutes.

And John Baird's effort fizzed past the post late on, with the Bairns seldom threatened by the visitors.

Cowdenbeath, without a win in eight games, remain five points above bottom side Livingston.

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 7Taiwo
  • 14Grant
  • 5McCracken
  • 19Leahy
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Kerr
  • 6VaulksBooked at 80mins
  • 20CooperSubstituted forAlstonat 67'minutes
  • 35Baird
  • 36MorganSubstituted forSmithat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Muirhead
  • 8Alston
  • 9Smith
  • 15Dick
  • 17Maybury
  • 30O'Hara
  • 39Morrison

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 17Thomson
  • 27Toshney
  • 18Brownlie
  • 5Armstrong
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 21JohnstonSubstituted forNishat 71'minutes
  • 7Robertson
  • 8MilneSubstituted forO'Brienat 78'minutes
  • 28Hughes
  • 15Buchanan
  • 19Oyenuga

Substitutes

  • 4O'Brien
  • 9Nish
  • 12Kane
  • 20Miller
  • 25Sneddon
  • 26Marshall
  • 32Halsman
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
3,220

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Falkirk 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Alston.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Baird (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  7. Post update

    Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

  9. Booking

    Will Vaulks (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Falkirk).

  11. Post update

    Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Thomas O'Brien replaces Lewis Milne.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).

  14. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Colin Nish replaces Craig Johnston.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Blair Alston replaces Alex Cooper.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Grant.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts30263186186881
2Hibernian30167756282855
3Rangers29167655292655
4Falkirk31131084440449
5Queen of Sth30138949371247
6Raith Rovers30126123849-1142
7Dumbarton3096153164-3333
8Alloa3148192547-2220
9Cowdenbeath3154222378-5519
10Livingston3047193047-1714
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories