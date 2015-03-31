Falkirk 1-0 Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Falkirk 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Captain David McCracken headed in the only goal as Falkirk moved above Queen of the South into fourth spot in the Championship.
The defender met an Alex Cooper free-kick in first-half stoppage time to take his tally for the season to five.
Cowdenbeath keeper Robbie Thomson did well to tip over Mark Kerr's strike on 55 minutes.
And John Baird's effort fizzed past the post late on, with the Bairns seldom threatened by the visitors.
Cowdenbeath, without a win in eight games, remain five points above bottom side Livingston.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 7Taiwo
- 14Grant
- 5McCracken
- 19Leahy
- 10Sibbald
- 11Kerr
- 6VaulksBooked at 80mins
- 20CooperSubstituted forAlstonat 67'minutes
- 35Baird
- 36MorganSubstituted forSmithat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Muirhead
- 8Alston
- 9Smith
- 15Dick
- 17Maybury
- 30O'Hara
- 39Morrison
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-5-1
- 17Thomson
- 27Toshney
- 18Brownlie
- 5Armstrong
- 6Wedderburn
- 21JohnstonSubstituted forNishat 71'minutes
- 7Robertson
- 8MilneSubstituted forO'Brienat 78'minutes
- 28Hughes
- 15Buchanan
- 19Oyenuga
Substitutes
- 4O'Brien
- 9Nish
- 12Kane
- 20Miller
- 25Sneddon
- 26Marshall
- 32Halsman
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 3,220
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Alston.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Baird (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Post update
Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Will Vaulks (Falkirk).
Post update
Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Thomas O'Brien replaces Lewis Milne.
Post update
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Post update
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Colin Nish replaces Craig Johnston.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Blair Alston replaces Alex Cooper.
Post update
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.