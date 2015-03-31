Falkirk 1-0 Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Falkirk recovered from a shock weekend loss to Dumbarton to move into the play-off places

Captain David McCracken headed in the only goal as Falkirk moved above Queen of the South into fourth spot in the Championship.

The defender met an Alex Cooper free-kick in first-half stoppage time to take his tally for the season to five.

Cowdenbeath keeper Robbie Thomson did well to tip over Mark Kerr's strike on 55 minutes.

And John Baird's effort fizzed past the post late on, with the Bairns seldom threatened by the visitors.

Cowdenbeath, without a win in eight games, remain five points above bottom side Livingston.