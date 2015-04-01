WSL 1: Liverpool Ladies 2-1 Birmingham City Ladies

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala (l) is the first player from Africa to compete in the Women's Super League.

Asisat Oshoala scored her first goal in English football to help defending Women's Super League One champions Liverpool overcome Birmingham City.

Nigeria striker Oshoala was lively before meeting a Gemma Bonner cross to volley home just before the break.

Oshoala cut the ball back for Fara Williams to make it 2-0 before Aoife Mannion gave Birmingham late hope.

Liverpool's first win of 2015 was overshadowed as Kate Longhurst went off on a stretcher with concussion.

The forward received lengthy treatment on the pitch following a clash of heads with Remi Allen.

Defeat for Birmingham leaves them winless in the league, although they have already ended Liverpool's FA Cup hopes with a 3-1 fifth-round win at Damson Park.

Liverpool striker Asisat Oshoala:

"I feel very happy and excited about the goal and the victory for the team.

"It's very nice for me hearing them singing my name. It's a crazy atmosphere. I have never seen supporters like this and I have been playing football for quite a long time now. The supporters here are awesome, they are great people.

"It's been a difficult start to the season but I believed we would bounce back. We showed the spirit here is very high, and we are really giving everything."

Birmingham City boss David Parker:

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Parker on Liverpool v Birmingham

"The first goal is always crucial and giving them the goal at such a crucial time was poor game management.

"We should never have allowed them that opportunity. We should have gone into half-time at 0-0 and taken it from there.

"It's the things we absolutely preach to the players, and that's what makes it most frustrating. They are our basics as a football club, we play in a certain way, and the players have done the opposite to that at times and got themselves into trouble as a result."

Liverpool: Stout; Harris, Bonner, Murray, Schroder; Easton; Smorsgard (Rolser 69), Williams, Longhurst (Dale 90), Oshoala (Staniforth 90); Dowie.

Substitutes not used: Darbyshire, Ryland, Donoghue, Pacheco.

Bookings: Easton (81).

Birmingham City: Spencer; Windell (Sargeant 88), Mannion, Harrop, Carter; Potter, Moore, Allen, Lawley, Wellings, Westwood.

Substitutes not used: Rogers, Linnett, Simpkins, Stringer, Torkildsen, Haines.

Bookings: Moore (81), Allen (90+2).

Attendance: 421

Referee: M Woods