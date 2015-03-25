Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott Brown or Darren Fletcher to captain Scotland?

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is torn over who to name captain for tonight's friendly against Northern Ireland at Hampden. Celtic skipper Scott Brown has recently fulfilled that role for the national side, but past international captain Darren Fletcher is fit after illness and in good form for club side West Brom. (Sun, subscription required)

Strachan has revealed certain players have refused to rest, instead favouring to train at every opportunity. Strachan says he specifically offered Shaun Maloney, Steven Naismith and James Forrest the opportunity of some time off due to recent travel commitments or injuries, but all declined. (The Herald)

The father of 19-year-old Real Madrid starlet Jack Harper has warned Scotland that if they do not call him up for international duty soon he may choose to represent Spain instead. Scotland under-19 coach Ricky Sbragia labelled the forward, who was born in Malaga to Scottish parents, a "luxury" and Harper's dad John says Spain have made inquiries. (Daily Record)

Jack Harper has represented Scotland at under-17 level

Leading investors, including Douglas Park, George Letham and George Taylor of the Three Bears consortium, are prepared to put more cash into Rangers in return for new shares. Plans are being formed for a new rights issue in July, which would see existing shareholders pledge up to £14 million. (Daily Mail)

Scotland forward Steven Naismith refuses to rule out a future return to Rangers, whom he left in 2012 to join Everton. (The National)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila believes he will soon be fending off interest in midfielder Stefan Johansen from English Premier League clubs. The 24-year-old Norway international has been a key player for Deila as Celtic hunt for the treble this season. (Daily Mail)

Dundee have slapped a £1 million price tag on goalkeeper Scott Bain, with Celtic keen on him for next season. (Sun, print edition)

Sir Alex Ferguson, Denis Law, Alan Gilzean, Ian St John, Alan Mullery, Alex Young and Bertie Auld were some of the former team-mates and footballing figures who attended the funeral of former Hearts, Tottenham and Scotland captain Dave Mackay yesterday, (The Scotsman)

Hearts are preparing to make a move for Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward Marley Watkins. The 24-year-old Welshman, who is out of contract this summer, has scored eight times for John Hughes' men this season and Championship title winners Hearts want him for their assault on the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Express)

Will Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Marley watkins be celebrating Hearts goals next season?

OTHER GOSSIP

Connacht's Dan McFarland is a contender to replace Shade Munro as assistant coach at Glasgow Warriors, after it was announced Munro would leave the Scotstoun side following a 12-year stint there. (Scotsman)

The European Tour's Madeira Open has been rescheduled for 30 July - 2 August, after it was postponed last weekend due to bad weather. (Various)