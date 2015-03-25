Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ashley Richards won the first of his four caps for Wales against Mexico in 2012.

Euro 2016 qualifier: Israel v Wales Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: 28 March, 2015 Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website

Swansea City defender Ashley Richards has withdrawn from the Wales squad with a calf strain ahead of Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier away to Group B leaders Israel.

Cardiff City's Declan John replaces Richards, 23, who is currently on loan at Championship club Fulham.

John, 19, is also on loan at League One side Barnsley.

The Merthyr-born full-back won the first of his two caps against Macedonia in October 2013.