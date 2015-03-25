Euro 2016: Wales defender Ashley Richards out of Israel qualifier
|Euro 2016 qualifier: Israel v Wales
|Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: 28 March, 2015 Kick-off: 17:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website
Swansea City defender Ashley Richards has withdrawn from the Wales squad with a calf strain ahead of Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier away to Group B leaders Israel.
Cardiff City's Declan John replaces Richards, 23, who is currently on loan at Championship club Fulham.
John, 19, is also on loan at League One side Barnsley.
The Merthyr-born full-back won the first of his two caps against Macedonia in October 2013.