Stephen McLaughlin joined Nottingham Forest from Derry City in January 2013

Southend have signed Nottingham Forest winger Stephen McLaughlin on loan until the end of the League Two season.

The 24-year-old Irishman has made 12 first-team appearances for Forest as well as spending time on loan with neighbours Notts County this season.

He scored one goal in 16 appearances for the League One side in three months before returning to Forest in January.

McLaughlin has gone straight into the Shrimpers squad to face play-off rivals Bury at Gigg Lane on Saturday.