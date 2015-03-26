Jordan Lussey: Bolton sign Liverpool midfielder on loan
Bolton Wanderers have signed Liverpool midfielder Jordan Lussey on loan until the end of the Championship season.
The 20-year-old has progressed through the Reds' academy and has played five times for their under-21 side this term without appearing in the first team.
Lussey has also represented England at youth level and will provide competition for places in midfield.
Bolton are 17th in the Championship, 10 points above the relegation places with seven matches remaining.