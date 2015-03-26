Last updated on .From the section Football

Jordan Lussey signed for Liverpool in 2002 and later captained the under-18 side

Bolton Wanderers have signed Liverpool midfielder Jordan Lussey on loan until the end of the Championship season.

The 20-year-old has progressed through the Reds' academy and has played five times for their under-21 side this term without appearing in the first team.

Lussey has also represented England at youth level and will provide competition for places in midfield.

Bolton are 17th in the Championship, 10 points above the relegation places with seven matches remaining.