Jonny Williams and Zeki Fryers join Ipswich Town

Jonny Williams has played 18 games across his two previous spells for Ipswich

Ipswich Town have completed deals to sign Crystal Palace pair Jonny Williams and Zeki Fryers on loan.

Midfielder Williams, 21, is returning for a third spell at Portman Road, but will only be available up until the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham defender Fryers, 22, will join for the rest of the season.

He has played 10 games on loan at Rotherham this term, after joining Palace from Spurs in the summer.

Wales international Williams, who had a spell with Town last season, returned six months ago, but his stint was cut short by injury.