Aston Villa's Lewis Kinsella joins Luton Town on loan

Lewis Kinsella will also be available to play should Luton finish in the play-off places

Aston Villa left-back Lewis Kinsella has joined League Two side Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature for Villa, although he has been named in the squad for each of their last three Premier League fixtures.

"He is very highly thought of at Villa Park and he has been training regularly with the first team," Luton boss John Still told the club website.

"He's a young man but he's a tough and up-and-at-them defender."