MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1WiganWigan Athletic0

Middlesbrough 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Patrick Bamford scores for Middlesbrough
Patrick Bamford has scored 15 Championship goals for Middlesbrough this season

Patrick Bamford's 17th goal of the season sent Middlesbrough back to the top of the Championship table and left Wigan stuck in relegation trouble.

On-loan Chelsea striker Bamford, 21, slotted home a deflected effort after 20 minutes as Boro won for the ninth time in 10 home games.

Wigan had won their last four away games but after that run was ended are still five points from safety.

Bournemouth and Watford both drew later to leave Boro top by a point.

Boro lost to Bournemouth in their last game but got their promotion push back on course with a victory that was hardly impressive but was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Aitor Karanka's side dominated for long spells without giving themselves the cushion of a second goal.

The one that mattered came after the impressive Albert Adomah broke away and found Jelle Vossen, who teed up Bamford for the striker to shoot into the bottom corner from 22 yards with the help of a deflection off Harry Maguire.

Jonathan Woodgate
Middlesbrough captain Jonathan Woodgate started only his third Championship game of the season.

Bamford, who had withdrawn from the England under-21 squad that beat Germany 3-2 at the Riverside Stadium last Monday night, was involved in most of Boro's best attacking moments and forced Ali Al Habsi into a save as he looked to curl in a second goal.

Midfielder Adam Clayton also threatened with a low shot which was deflected just wide before half-time.

Wigan had drawn 1-1 with Boro in their first game under Malky Malkay last November but a record of no home wins under the former Watford and Cardiff manager has meant that their survival hopes have had to be kept alive away from the DW Stadium.

However, there was little fight from them in the first half before the introduction of Marc-Antoine Fortune at the start of the second helped spark an improvement.

Fortune was denied by Dimi Konstantopoulos from Wigan's first attempt on target after 62 minutes.

Jermaine Pennant and James McClean also sliced efforts wide for the Latics as the best defence in the division, marshalled by ex-England international Jonathan Woodgate, kept another clean sheet.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:

"I made a mistake a few months ago when I thought it was a race between Derby, Bournemouth and us.

"Now you look at the table and Derby will be outside the play-offs if they lose their game tonight.

"That means this league is very difficult. We are in a good position but we have to keep going.

"We knew this was going to be a very difficult game because Wigan are playing every game as if it's a cup final.

"We knew we would have to suffer to get the points but the main thing is we have one game less to go to the end and we have another three points."

Wigan manager Malky Mackay:

"I am really disappointed for the players. I thought they were terrific and went toe to toe with a Middlesbrough side that's on the verge of being promoted.

"In the second half we had two or three good chances and overall we deserved something.

"In the second half we showed real courage. If we keep playing like that I can't ask for any more. I can ask for a bit more quality around the goal but that's been a problem from the start of the season."

Jelle Vossen and Harry Maguire
Jelle Vossen has scored seven times for Middlesbrough this season
Wigan manager Malky Mackay
All five of Wigan's wins under Malky Mackay have come away from home

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Konstantopoulos
  • 26Kalas
  • 39Woodgate
  • 6GibsonBooked at 61mins
  • 3Friend
  • 8ClaytonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 27Adomah
  • 23BamfordSubstituted forKikeat 88'minutes
  • 20Reach
  • 21VossenSubstituted forTomlinat 67'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 9Kike
  • 10Tomlin
  • 12Ripley
  • 18Whitehead
  • 29Amorebieta
  • 32Tiendalli
  • 34Forshaw

Wigan

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 17Boyce
  • 4MaguireBooked at 24mins
  • 28Pearce
  • 20Bong
  • 15PennantSubstituted forKvistat 65'minutes
  • 24PerchBooked at 41mins
  • 16Kim
  • 27MurphySubstituted forFortunéat 45'minutes
  • 21ClarkeSubstituted forWaghornat 61'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 11McCleanBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 7McCann
  • 18Ojo
  • 25Barnett
  • 32Fortuné
  • 33Waghorn
  • 36Kvist
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
23,082

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Wigan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kim Bo-Kyung.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Friend.

  5. Booking

    Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Kim Bo-Kyung (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

  9. Post update

    Ali Al Habsi (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Kike replaces Patrick Bamford.

  11. Booking

    Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough).

  13. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).

  17. Post update

    Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Adam Reach (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough40229960303075
2Bournemouth402111883414274
3Norwich402110977433473
4Watford402271180483273
5Brentford402161368531569
6Derby4019111071452668
7Ipswich4019111060441668
8Wolves4019111058461268
9Nottm Forest401512136356757
10Blackburn391412135150154
11Charlton401315124952-354
12Sheff Wed391314123640-453
13Leeds391410154347-452
14Cardiff391312144850-251
15Birmingham391214134556-1150
16Brighton401015154347-445
17Bolton39129184657-1145
18Huddersfield391111174867-1944
19Reading38128184261-1944
20Fulham40127215172-2143
21Rotherham40913184162-2140
22Millwall40812203565-3036
23Wigan40811213553-1835
24Blackpool39411243078-4823
View full Championship table

