Ipswich Town 1-1 Bournemouth
Substitute Kenwyne Jones struck on his Bournemouth debut to salvage a point away to Ipswich Town.
The striker, on loan from Cardiff, had been on for just over three minutes when he headed in from a corner.
Freddie Sears had put the home side ahead early on, and goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski had preserved their lead with several important saves.
The Cherries pressed for a late winner with Bialkowski saving deep into added time but had to settle for a point.
Trinidad and Tobago international Jones had admitted to being "surprised" by his move from south Wales to the south coast having scored 13 times.
But his deft header could prove to be vital in Bournemouth's bid to be promoted to the Premier League for the first time.
They had been replaced as Championship leaders by Middlesbrough earlier in the day, and the draw at Portman Road kept them in second place with Watford also drawing at Derby later in the day.
Ipswich - who went briefly into the play-off places before Derby's point took them back into the top six - were ahead after just six minutes when Sears found the top corner for his fifth goal since joining from Colchester in January.
Bialkowski helped keep Ipswich ahead with some fine saves, twice denying long-range efforts from Ryan Fraser.
Matt Ritchie also tested Ipswich's Polish keeper from distance, with Fraser scuffing his follow-up shot wide.
Bournemouth's Artur Boruc used his legs to thwart Luke Varney, and the on-loan Pole's save proved vital when Jones equalised shortly afterwards.
The ex-Southampton, Sunderland and Stoke striker cleverly guided Ritchie's corner past Bialkowski, who prevented Bournemouth enjoying a dramatic win with a brilliant save to deny Yann Kermorgant in injury time.
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "I can't honestly say it wasn't a fair result, they had a lot of the game. That said, of course I am disappointed to concede like that.
"They put on a very expensive acquisition (in Jones) and maybe he has started to pay some of that back with that goal.
"There is an irony that we are meant to be a direct, long ball team and they put someone on and launch it to him to score."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Kenwyne is always going to be a presence but he is more than that - he has good feet.
"He can be very important for us and he scored a very un-Bournemouth goal if you like.
"I was delighted as we don't come back from losing positions very often but I still think we should have won the game, had we been more clinical in front of goal."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 4ChambersBooked at 24mins
- 5Smith
- 6Berra
- 13Fryers
- 27BishopSubstituted forChaplowat 57'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 18Tabb
- 15VarneySubstituted forClarkeat 90'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 20SearsSubstituted forWoodat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 10McGoldrick
- 11Anderson
- 14Chaplow
- 28Clarke
- 39Wood
- 50Williams
Bournemouth
- 31Boruc
- 2Francis
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
- 11Daniels
- 30Ritchie
- 6Surman
- 8ArterBooked at 38mins
- 20FraserSubstituted forA Smithat 78'minutes
- 10PitmanSubstituted forKermorgantat 65'minutes
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Camp
- 4Gosling
- 15A Smith
- 16MacDonald
- 18Kermorgant
- 22Ward
- 49Jones
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 22,672
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Bournemouth 1.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth).
Jay Tabb (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezekiel Fryers (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenwyne Jones.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Matthew Clarke replaces Luke Varney.
Delay in match Harry Arter (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Wood (Ipswich Town).
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Chaplow (Ipswich Town).
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Bournemouth 1. Kenwyne Jones (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Artur Boruc.
Attempt saved. Luke Varney (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Chris Wood replaces Freddie Sears.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Kenwyne Jones replaces Steve Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Adam Smith replaces Ryan Fraser.
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth).
Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Yann Kermorgant replaces Brett Pitman.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Chambers following a set piece situation.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Bournemouth).