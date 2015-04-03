Oldham Athletic 1-1 Bristol City

Northern Ireland international Carl Winchester took his tally to four goals for the season.

Carl Winchester's long-range shot earned League One play-off hopefuls Oldham a point at home to Bristol City.

City had first-half chances through headers from Aaron Wilbraham and Joe Bryan, before Oldham's Mike Jones tried his luck from distance.

Wilbraham broke the deadlock with a close-range shot, his 18th goal of the season for the Robins.

But Oldham struck back soon after as Winchester's 30-yard strike bounced past Frank Fielding.

Oldham remain in 13th position but are now seven points off the play-off places, while Bristol City's lead at the top of League One was cut to eight points by Preston's win over Rochdale.

Oldham temporary manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Probably after half time for 15 minutes there was a bit of a lull in the game and they scored and then we responded. We were looking tired at that stage but we got the equaliser and I think we went on and probably had the better of the game.

"I've just said to the lads it was a great performance but I feel for them a little bit, we probably deserved the three points.

"We've had games this year where we've not played so well and got points so we have to take it on the chin."