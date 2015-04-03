Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1.
Oldham Athletic 1-1 Bristol City
-
- From the section Football
Carl Winchester's long-range shot earned League One play-off hopefuls Oldham a point at home to Bristol City.
City had first-half chances through headers from Aaron Wilbraham and Joe Bryan, before Oldham's Mike Jones tried his luck from distance.
Wilbraham broke the deadlock with a close-range shot, his 18th goal of the season for the Robins.
But Oldham struck back soon after as Winchester's 30-yard strike bounced past Frank Fielding.
Oldham remain in 13th position but are now seven points off the play-off places, while Bristol City's lead at the top of League One was cut to eight points by Preston's win over Rochdale.
Oldham temporary manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Probably after half time for 15 minutes there was a bit of a lull in the game and they scored and then we responded. We were looking tired at that stage but we got the equaliser and I think we went on and probably had the better of the game.
"I've just said to the lads it was a great performance but I feel for them a little bit, we probably deserved the three points.
"We've had games this year where we've not played so well and got points so we have to take it on the chin."
Line-ups
Oldham
- 13Coleman
- 2Brown
- 18Lockwood
- 24GerrardSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
- 22Sadler
- 9Poleon
- 15Winchester
- 19WoodlandSubstituted forWilkinsonat 72'minutes
- 8Jones
- 11Forte
- 23TurnerSubstituted forMillsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mills
- 4Dieng
- 16Wilson
- 17Wilkinson
- 21Kusunga
- 25Kean
- 29Bove
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 2LittleSubstituted forSavilleat 81'minutes
- 21PackSubstituted forElliottat 66'minutes
- 7SmithBooked at 9mins
- 23Bryan
- 15Freeman
- 18Wilbraham
- 19AgardSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Elliott
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 11Wagstaff
- 12Saville
- 13Richards
- 17Cunningham
- 24Tavernier
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 4,577
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1.
Attempt saved. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay in match Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Attempt blocked. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Joseph Mills replaces Rhys Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Wilson replaces Anthony Gerrard.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. George Saville replaces Mark Little because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Freeman (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Bristol City).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Conor Wilkinson replaces Luke Woodland because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Bristol City 1. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Lockwood.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Lockwood.
Foul by Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic).
Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Wade Elliott replaces Marlon Pack.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic).
Luke Ayling (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic).
Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Kieran Agard.
Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.