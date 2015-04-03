League One
Oldham1Bristol City1

Oldham Athletic 1-1 Bristol City

Carl Winchester
Northern Ireland international Carl Winchester took his tally to four goals for the season.

Carl Winchester's long-range shot earned League One play-off hopefuls Oldham a point at home to Bristol City.

City had first-half chances through headers from Aaron Wilbraham and Joe Bryan, before Oldham's Mike Jones tried his luck from distance.

Wilbraham broke the deadlock with a close-range shot, his 18th goal of the season for the Robins.

But Oldham struck back soon after as Winchester's 30-yard strike bounced past Frank Fielding.

Oldham remain in 13th position but are now seven points off the play-off places, while Bristol City's lead at the top of League One was cut to eight points by Preston's win over Rochdale.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Holden on Oldham v Bristol City

Oldham temporary manager Dean Holden told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Probably after half time for 15 minutes there was a bit of a lull in the game and they scored and then we responded. We were looking tired at that stage but we got the equaliser and I think we went on and probably had the better of the game.

"I've just said to the lads it was a great performance but I feel for them a little bit, we probably deserved the three points.

"We've had games this year where we've not played so well and got points so we have to take it on the chin."

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 13Coleman
  • 2Brown
  • 18Lockwood
  • 24GerrardSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
  • 22Sadler
  • 9Poleon
  • 15Winchester
  • 19WoodlandSubstituted forWilkinsonat 72'minutes
  • 8Jones
  • 11Forte
  • 23TurnerSubstituted forMillsat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mills
  • 4Dieng
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Wilkinson
  • 21Kusunga
  • 25Kean
  • 29Bove

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 22Ayling
  • 4Flint
  • 3Williams
  • 2LittleSubstituted forSavilleat 81'minutes
  • 21PackSubstituted forElliottat 66'minutes
  • 7SmithBooked at 9mins
  • 23Bryan
  • 15Freeman
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 19AgardSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Elliott
  • 10Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 11Wagstaff
  • 12Saville
  • 13Richards
  • 17Cunningham
  • 24Tavernier
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
4,577

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1.

Attempt saved. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. George Saville (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay in match Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Connor Brown.

Attempt blocked. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Joseph Mills replaces Rhys Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Wilson replaces Anthony Gerrard.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. George Saville replaces Mark Little because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luke Freeman (Bristol City) because of an injury.

Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Bristol City).

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Korey Smith.

Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Bristol City 1. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Conor Wilkinson replaces Luke Woodland because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Bristol City 1. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Lockwood.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Lockwood.

Foul by Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic).

Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Wade Elliott replaces Marlon Pack.

Foul by Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic).

Luke Ayling (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic).

Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luke Woodland (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Connor Brown (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Kieran Agard.

Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).

Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City402510576354185
2Preston392211665333277
3Swindon37217965392670
4MK Dons38209976403669
5Sheff Utd3917101256451161
6Chesterfield40179145951860
7Bradford391512125143857
8Rochdale391751765521356
9Barnsley39168155352156
10Peterborough40175184649-356
11Fleetwood401511144144-356
12Doncaster391411144851-353
13Oldham401411155059-953
14Gillingham401312155458-451
15Port Vale40146204958-948
16Walsall391114143642-647
17Scunthorpe391211165262-1047
18Coventry401113164455-1146
19Crewe40137203769-3246
20Leyton Orient39129185154-345
21Notts County391111173952-1344
22Crawley401111184466-2244
23Colchester39118204864-1641
24Yeovil4089233163-3233
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story