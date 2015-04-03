Walsall 0-0 Notts County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Jordan Cook has scored just once for Walsall since the middle of December

Walsall failed to find a way past Notts County despite striker Jordan Cook twice hitting the woodwork.

Cook put an excellent chance wide in the first minute while Graham Burke's 38th-minute effort was tipped over by Walsall goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

Ex-Charlton striker Cook was then frustrated by the goalframe twice in succession, first with a header against the bar and then hitting the post.

Gary Jones almost won it for County, but his 80th-minute shot was saved.

County still occupy the final relegation place in League One, but 16th-placed Walsall are just three points from safety.

Notts County manager Paul Hart told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It was a very well-earned draw. I'm delighted with the players. They grafted and worked very hard. Walsall are not a bad side, so it's a great point for us.

"We were under the cosh in the first 20 minutes, but I changed it and we got hold of the game after that.

"It had to be a foul in the area on Garry Thompson, he was going to head it in. But I thought we were very disciplined, and all that was missing was the win."