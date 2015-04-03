Walsall 0-0 Notts County

Match ends, Walsall 0, Notts County 0.
Walsall failed to find a way past Notts County despite striker Jordan Cook twice hitting the woodwork.
Cook put an excellent chance wide in the first minute while Graham Burke's 38th-minute effort was tipped over by Walsall goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.
Ex-Charlton striker Cook was then frustrated by the goalframe twice in succession, first with a header against the bar and then hitting the post.
Gary Jones almost won it for County, but his 80th-minute shot was saved.
County still occupy the final relegation place in League One, but 16th-placed Walsall are just three points from safety.
Notts County manager Paul Hart told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"It was a very well-earned draw. I'm delighted with the players. They grafted and worked very hard. Walsall are not a bad side, so it's a great point for us.
"We were under the cosh in the first 20 minutes, but I changed it and we got hold of the game after that.
"It had to be a foul in the area on Garry Thompson, he was going to head it in. But I thought we were very disciplined, and all that was missing was the win."
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Purkiss
- 15Chambers
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 7Chambers
- 12Cain
- 30Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forBakayokoat 83'minutes
- 10Sawyers
- 18MorrisSubstituted forFordeat 74'minutes
- 21CookSubstituted forGrimesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Downing
- 8Mantom
- 13MacGillivray
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Kinsella
- 24Grimes
- 27Forde
Notts County
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 6Hollis
- 5Mullins
- 12Newton
- 34Williams
- 11Thompson
- 13Jones
- 18McCourtSubstituted forWroeat 82'minutes
- 24BurkeSubstituted forNobleat 68'minutes
- 9SpencerSubstituted forBajnerat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Adams
- 4Smith
- 8Wroe
- 16Noble
- 27Bajner
- 28Edwards
- 35Pilkington
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 4,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Notts County 0.
Post update
Foul by Andy Taylor (Walsall).
Post update
Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Post update
Michael Cain (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Williams (Notts County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Nicky Wroe replaces Paddy McCourt.
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paddy McCourt (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by James Chambers (Walsall).
Post update
Garry Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).
Post update
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sean Newton.
Post update
Ben Purkiss (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Balint Bajner (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Grimes replaces Jordan Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Kieron Morris.