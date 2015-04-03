Close menu
League One
WalsallWalsall0Notts CountyNotts County0

Walsall 0-0 Notts County

League One

Jordan Cook
Jordan Cook has scored just once for Walsall since the middle of December

Walsall failed to find a way past Notts County despite striker Jordan Cook twice hitting the woodwork.

Cook put an excellent chance wide in the first minute while Graham Burke's 38th-minute effort was tipped over by Walsall goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

Ex-Charlton striker Cook was then frustrated by the goalframe twice in succession, first with a header against the bar and then hitting the post.

Gary Jones almost won it for County, but his 80th-minute shot was saved.

County still occupy the final relegation place in League One, but 16th-placed Walsall are just three points from safety.

Notts County manager Paul Hart told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It was a very well-earned draw. I'm delighted with the players. They grafted and worked very hard. Walsall are not a bad side, so it's a great point for us.

"We were under the cosh in the first 20 minutes, but I changed it and we got hold of the game after that.

"It had to be a foul in the area on Garry Thompson, he was going to head it in. But I thought we were very disciplined, and all that was missing was the win."

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Purkiss
  • 15Chambers
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Chambers
  • 12Cain
  • 30Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forBakayokoat 83'minutes
  • 10Sawyers
  • 18MorrisSubstituted forFordeat 74'minutes
  • 21CookSubstituted forGrimesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Downing
  • 8Mantom
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Kinsella
  • 24Grimes
  • 27Forde

Notts County

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 6Hollis
  • 5Mullins
  • 12Newton
  • 34Williams
  • 11Thompson
  • 13Jones
  • 18McCourtSubstituted forWroeat 82'minutes
  • 24BurkeSubstituted forNobleat 68'minutes
  • 9SpencerSubstituted forBajnerat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Adams
  • 4Smith
  • 8Wroe
  • 16Noble
  • 27Bajner
  • 28Edwards
  • 35Pilkington
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
4,353

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 0, Notts County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Notts County 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andy Taylor (Walsall).

  4. Post update

    Gary Jones (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

  6. Post update

    Michael Cain (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Williams (Notts County).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Nicky Wroe replaces Paddy McCourt.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paddy McCourt (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Chambers (Walsall).

  13. Post update

    Garry Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sean Newton.

  17. Post update

    Ben Purkiss (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Balint Bajner (Notts County).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Grimes replaces Jordan Cook.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Kieron Morris.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City402510576354185
2Preston392211665333277
3Swindon37217965392670
4MK Dons38209976403669
5Sheff Utd3917101256451161
6Chesterfield40179145951860
7Bradford391512125143857
8Rochdale391751765521356
9Barnsley39168155352156
10Peterborough40175184649-356
11Fleetwood401511144144-356
12Doncaster391411144851-353
13Oldham401411155059-953
14Gillingham401312155458-451
15Port Vale40146204958-948
16Walsall391114143642-647
17Scunthorpe391211165262-1047
18Coventry401113164455-1146
19Crewe40137203769-3246
20Leyton Orient39129185154-345
21Notts County391111173952-1344
22Crawley401111184466-2244
23Colchester39118204864-1641
24Yeovil4089233163-3233
View full League One table

