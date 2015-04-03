League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0BradfordBradford City3

Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Bradford City

Billy Clarke
Billy Clarke won 11 caps for Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Bradford City climbed up to seventh in League One and are three points off the play-offs after three second-half goals sealed victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Curtis Main hit the post just before the break for Rovers before Bradford took the lead through Gary Mackenzie.

Rovers could not clear and Mackenzie managed to scramble the ball home.

Billy Clarke doubled Bradford's lead, finishing off James Hanson's pass for 2-0, before Tony McMahon raced through and rifled home to seal victory.

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-4-2

  • 43Bywater
  • 22Wabara
  • 12McCullough
  • 16ButlerBooked at 82mins
  • 17Stevens
  • 26CoppingerSubstituted forBennettat 68'minutes
  • 4FurmanBooked at 48mins
  • 19Wellens
  • 10ForresterBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTysonat 68'minutes
  • 11Main
  • 7Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forMandevilleat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Evina
  • 6McCombe
  • 8Razak
  • 13Marosi
  • 14Tyson
  • 23Bennett
  • 37Mandeville

Bradford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Williams
  • 2Darby
  • 15Mackenzie
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Meredith
  • 20Morais
  • 8Liddle
  • 11KnottSubstituted forDolanat 90+4'minutes
  • 14YeatesSubstituted forMcMahonat 69'minutes
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forSteadat 89'minutes
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Dolan
  • 13Zoko
  • 16Stead
  • 18Routis
  • 22Urwin
  • 29McMahon
  • 34Webb-Foster
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
8,592

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Jon Stead replaces Billy Clarke.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Luke McCullough.

  10. Booking

    Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Billy Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Andy Butler.

  17. Post update

    Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Tony McMahon replaces Mark Yeates.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Harry Forrester.

