Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Bradford City

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3.
Bradford City climbed up to seventh in League One and are three points off the play-offs after three second-half goals sealed victory over Doncaster Rovers.
Curtis Main hit the post just before the break for Rovers before Bradford took the lead through Gary Mackenzie.
Rovers could not clear and Mackenzie managed to scramble the ball home.
Billy Clarke doubled Bradford's lead, finishing off James Hanson's pass for 2-0, before Tony McMahon raced through and rifled home to seal victory.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-4-2
- 43Bywater
- 22Wabara
- 12McCullough
- 16ButlerBooked at 82mins
- 17Stevens
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forBennettat 68'minutes
- 4FurmanBooked at 48mins
- 19Wellens
- 10ForresterBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTysonat 68'minutes
- 11Main
- 7Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forMandevilleat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Evina
- 6McCombe
- 8Razak
- 13Marosi
- 14Tyson
- 23Bennett
- 37Mandeville
Bradford
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Williams
- 2Darby
- 15Mackenzie
- 23McArdle
- 3Meredith
- 20Morais
- 8Liddle
- 11KnottSubstituted forDolanat 90+4'minutes
- 14YeatesSubstituted forMcMahonat 69'minutes
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forSteadat 89'minutes
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Dolan
- 13Zoko
- 16Stead
- 18Routis
- 22Urwin
- 29McMahon
- 34Webb-Foster
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Bradford City 3. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.
Attempt missed. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Jon Stead replaces Billy Clarke.
Attempt saved. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Booking
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).
Billy Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Tony McMahon replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Harry Forrester.