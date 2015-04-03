Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Billy Clarke won 11 caps for Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Bradford City climbed up to seventh in League One and are three points off the play-offs after three second-half goals sealed victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Curtis Main hit the post just before the break for Rovers before Bradford took the lead through Gary Mackenzie.

Rovers could not clear and Mackenzie managed to scramble the ball home.

Billy Clarke doubled Bradford's lead, finishing off James Hanson's pass for 2-0, before Tony McMahon raced through and rifled home to seal victory.