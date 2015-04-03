Morecambe 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Match ends, Morecambe 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Morecambe drew with 10-man Accrington to go 17 league games without a win against their north-west rivals.
Kevin Ellison diverted Ryan Edwards' header into the net to give the hosts the lead, only for Lloyd Jones to hammer in a 30-yard equaliser.
Accrington's Terry Gornell was shown a red card before the break for a tackle on Laurence Wilson.
But Wilson missed a penalty to win it after Matty Crooks had brought down Ellison in the area.
The game had also seen tensions flare on the touchline, with Stanley boss John Coleman and Shrimps goalkeeping coach Lee Jones sent to the stands after an altercation.
