League Two
MorecambeMorecambe1AccringtonAccrington Stanley1

Morecambe 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Morecambe drew with 10-man Accrington to go 17 league games without a win against their north-west rivals.

Kevin Ellison diverted Ryan Edwards' header into the net to give the hosts the lead, only for Lloyd Jones to hammer in a 30-yard equaliser.

Accrington's Terry Gornell was shown a red card before the break for a tackle on Laurence Wilson.

But Wilson missed a penalty to win it after Matty Crooks had brought down Ellison in the area.

The game had also seen tensions flare on the touchline, with Stanley boss John Coleman and Shrimps goalkeeping coach Lee Jones sent to the stands after an altercation.

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Ward
  • 22Parrish
  • 5HughesSubstituted forGoodallat 36'minutes
  • 6EdwardsBooked at 53mins
  • 2Beeley
  • 3DevittSubstituted forMullinat 68'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 15WildigSubstituted forAmondat 80'minutes
  • 19Wilson
  • 7Redshaw
  • 11Ellison

Substitutes

  • 4Kenyon
  • 8Wright
  • 12Mullin
  • 13Goodall
  • 21McGowan
  • 25Arestidou
  • 27Amond

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Davies
  • 5Jones
  • 25Atkinson
  • 33CrooksBooked at 83mins
  • 15Mingoia
  • 4Joyce
  • 23BarrySubstituted forMaguireat 45'minutes
  • 8Windass
  • 11NaismithSubstituted forBuxtonat 67'minutes
  • 7McCartanSubstituted forConneelyat 74'minutes
  • 10GornellBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 2Buxton
  • 16Hunt
  • 18Gilchrist
  • 19Maguire
  • 21Bruna
  • 26Warner
  • 28Conneely
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
1,982

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morecambe 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

  3. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Jones (Accrington Stanley).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Jones (Accrington Stanley).

  8. Post update

    Padraig Amond (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laurence Wilson (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  12. Booking

    Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).

  14. Post update

    Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Aaron Wildig.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Seamus Conneely replaces Shay McCartan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Jamie Devitt.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton40239858342478
2Shrewsbury40238960283277
3Wycombe402014660392174
4Bury392171152371570
5Southend391812946351166
6Newport401711124744362
7Plymouth4017101346291761
8Stevenage401611135549659
9Luton401610144842658
10Exeter401513125555058
11Northampton40176176052857
12Wimbledon401412145252054
13Morecambe401312154245-351
14Portsmouth401214144646050
15Oxford Utd401213154348-549
16Dag & Red40147194654-849
17Accrington40138194866-1847
18Mansfield40129193352-1945
19Cambridge401111185255-344
20York40917144246-444
21Carlisle40126224866-1842
22Hartlepool40117223360-2740
23Tranmere40912194357-1439
24Cheltenham40813193559-2437
View full League Two table

