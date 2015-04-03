Braintree Town 1-3 Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Jordan Burrow netted twice to help Lincoln secure their seventh straight win in games against Braintree.

Ben Tomlinson got inside his marker to open the scoring, before forward Burrow converted Jordan Cranston's cross to double the Imps' lead.

A curling free-kick from Dan Sparkes just before half-time gave Braintree a lifeline.

But 22-year-old Burrow struck four minutes after the break after more good work from Cranston.

The striker was unlucky not to walk away with the match ball as his goal-bound header was kept out by Braintree goalkeeper Nick Hamman.