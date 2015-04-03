Close menu
National League
BraintreeBraintree Town1Lincoln CityLincoln City3

Braintree Town 1-3 Lincoln City

Jordan Burrow netted twice to help Lincoln secure their seventh straight win in games against Braintree.

Ben Tomlinson got inside his marker to open the scoring, before forward Burrow converted Jordan Cranston's cross to double the Imps' lead.

A curling free-kick from Dan Sparkes just before half-time gave Braintree a lifeline.

But 22-year-old Burrow struck four minutes after the break after more good work from Cranston.

The striker was unlucky not to walk away with the match ball as his goal-bound header was kept out by Braintree goalkeeper Nick Hamman.

Line-ups

Braintree

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hamann
  • 23PetersBooked at 62mins
  • 2BrundleSubstituted forMulleyat 37'minutes
  • 5Paine
  • 3HaberghamBooked at 73mins
  • 6Massey
  • 4IsaacBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMooreat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Davis
  • 11Sparkes
  • 18CoxSubstituted forMensahat 76'minutes
  • 15Akinola

Substitutes

  • 16Maybanks
  • 17Mensah
  • 24Moore
  • 26Mulley
  • 29Pentney

Lincoln City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Farman
  • 17Caprice
  • 2Miller
  • 8PowerBooked at 73mins
  • 7CranstonBooked at 66mins
  • 5Bencherif
  • 18EveringtonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forNolanat 77'minutes
  • 20Keane
  • 11TomlinsonSubstituted forSimmonsat 83'minutes
  • 9Burrow
  • 21WallaceSubstituted forDiagneat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Diagne
  • 10Marsden
  • 14Nolan
  • 19Simmons
  • 30Grant
Referee:
Justin Amey
Attendance:
650

Match Stats

Home TeamBraintreeAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away13
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Braintree Town 1, Lincoln City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Braintree Town 1, Lincoln City 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Lincoln City. Hamza Bencherif tries a through ball, but Hamza Bencherif is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Moore (Braintree Town).

  5. Post update

    Jake Caprice (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town).

  7. Post update

    Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Moore replaces Chez Isaac.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Diagne (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Tony Diagne replaces Kieran Wallace.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Alex Simmons replaces Ben Tomlinson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Miller (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Power.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Jon Nolan replaces Kegan Everington.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Braintree Town. Bernard Mensah replaces Jordan Cox.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Chez Isaac (Braintree Town).

  19. Post update

    Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

Top Stories