FC Halifax Town 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Will Hatfield's second-half strike earned a draw for Halifax against 10-man Macclesfield.
Scott Boden put Halifax ahead when his shot from the edge of the area took a huge deflection off Thierry Audel.
Jack Sampson replied with a first-half brace, turning in Chris Holroyd's cross before poking home from close range.
Waide Fairhurst was sent off after pushing his head towards Scott McManus, before loanee Hatfield's 75th-minute strike gave Halifax a point.
Macclesfield are now winless in four games and remain in fourth place in the Conference while eighth-placed Halifax are five points off the play-offs.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 3-4-3
- 27Glennon
- 23HutchisonSubstituted forHatfieldat 46'minutes
- 22SchofieldSubstituted forHattersleyat 69'minutes
- 3McManusBooked at 79mins
- 14Williams
- 5Pearson
- 4Roberts
- 2Bolton
- 9JacksonBooked at 1minsSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
- 33Muldoon
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 7Smith
- 15Roberts
- 36Hatfield
- 40Hattersley
Macclesfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Taylor
- 2HallsBooked at 76mins
- 4Audel
- 10FairhurstBooked at 63mins
- 28Grant
- 6TurnbullBooked at 59mins
- 8LewisBooked at 56mins
- 5Pilkington
- 36SampsonSubstituted forBarnes-Homerat 86'minutes
- 23Whitaker
- 9HolroydBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Barrow
- 15Haining
- 18Bell
- 29Barnes-Homer
- 34Rowe
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 1,768
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Post update
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Matthew Barnes-Homer tries a through ball, but Matthew Barnes-Homer is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Matthew Barnes-Homer replaces Jack Sampson.
Post update
Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town).
Post update
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Post update
Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).
Post update
Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Danny Hattersley (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Thierry Audel (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.