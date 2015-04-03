Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town2MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town2

FC Halifax Town 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Will Hatfield
Hatfield, on-loan from Accrington Stanley, scored his first goal for the club.

Will Hatfield's second-half strike earned a draw for Halifax against 10-man Macclesfield.

Scott Boden put Halifax ahead when his shot from the edge of the area took a huge deflection off Thierry Audel.

Jack Sampson replied with a first-half brace, turning in Chris Holroyd's cross before poking home from close range.

Waide Fairhurst was sent off after pushing his head towards Scott McManus, before loanee Hatfield's 75th-minute strike gave Halifax a point.

Macclesfield are now winless in four games and remain in fourth place in the Conference while eighth-placed Halifax are five points off the play-offs.

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 3-4-3

  • 27Glennon
  • 23HutchisonSubstituted forHatfieldat 46'minutes
  • 22SchofieldSubstituted forHattersleyat 69'minutes
  • 3McManusBooked at 79mins
  • 14Williams
  • 5Pearson
  • 4Roberts
  • 2Bolton
  • 9JacksonBooked at 1minsSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
  • 33Muldoon
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 7Smith
  • 15Roberts
  • 36Hatfield
  • 40Hattersley

Macclesfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Taylor
  • 2HallsBooked at 76mins
  • 4Audel
  • 10FairhurstBooked at 63mins
  • 28Grant
  • 6TurnbullBooked at 59mins
  • 8LewisBooked at 56mins
  • 5Pilkington
  • 36SampsonSubstituted forBarnes-Homerat 86'minutes
  • 23Whitaker
  • 9HolroydBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 3Barrow
  • 15Haining
  • 18Bell
  • 29Barnes-Homer
  • 34Rowe
Referee:
Simon Bennett
Attendance:
1,768

Match Stats

Home TeamHalifaxAway TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).

  4. Post update

    Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Macclesfield Town. Matthew Barnes-Homer tries a through ball, but Matthew Barnes-Homer is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Matthew Barnes-Homer replaces Jack Sampson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).

  9. Post update

    Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

  16. Booking

    Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).

  18. Post update

    Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hattersley (FC Halifax Town).

  20. Post update

    Thierry Audel (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.

