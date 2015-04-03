FC Halifax Town 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Hatfield, on-loan from Accrington Stanley, scored his first goal for the club.

Will Hatfield's second-half strike earned a draw for Halifax against 10-man Macclesfield.

Scott Boden put Halifax ahead when his shot from the edge of the area took a huge deflection off Thierry Audel.

Jack Sampson replied with a first-half brace, turning in Chris Holroyd's cross before poking home from close range.

Waide Fairhurst was sent off after pushing his head towards Scott McManus, before loanee Hatfield's 75th-minute strike gave Halifax a point.

Macclesfield are now winless in four games and remain in fourth place in the Conference while eighth-placed Halifax are five points off the play-offs.