Jenna Dear: Watford Ladies sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Watford Ladies lost 1-0 to Oxford in their opening WSL 2 match of 2015

Women's Super League Two side Watford Ladies have signed Chelsea midfielder Jenna Dear on loan until 31 May.

The 18-year-old, who scored against Watford for Chelsea in a recent pre-season friendly, will be available for eight league matches.

Dear made her senior debut for the Blues against Watford in 2014.

She could play her first game for Watford on Saturday against Aston Villa, as the Lady Hornets play at Vicarage Road for the first time.