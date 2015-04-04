Cowdenbeath 3-0 Dumbarton

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0.
Cowdenbeath moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation zone with a comfortable victory over Dumbarton.
Lewis Toshney put the hosts ahead with his first goal for the club just before half-time, tucking away a pass from Kudus Oyenuga.
Oyenuga found Sean Higgins early in the second period and the striker buried the chance.
And Colin Nish also opened his Cowden account when he headed home Colin Marshall's cross.
Jimmy Nicholl's side leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who are not in league action this weekend, and Cowdenbeath are now eight points clear of bottom side Livingston, who have two games in hand.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 17Thomson
- 27Toshney
- 18Brownlie
- 5Armstrong
- 6Wedderburn
- 26MarshallBooked at 37mins
- 7RobertsonBooked at 76mins
- 19OyenugaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBuchananat 82'minutes
- 4O'Brien
- 10HigginsBooked at 71minsSubstituted forAdamsonat 71'minutes
- 9Nish
Substitutes
- 3Adamson
- 12Kane
- 15Buchanan
- 20Miller
- 21Johnston
- 25Sneddon
- 28Hughes
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rogers
- 22Wilson
- 4GrahamBooked at 45mins
- 12TaggartBooked at 72mins
- 16EastonSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 63'minutes
- 7Gilhaney
- 8Agnew
- 14Fleming
- 9DugganSubstituted forPetrieat 52'minutes
- 10Megginson
- 20Campbell
Substitutes
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 15McCallum
- 17Petrie
- 19Ewings
- 24Lightbody
- 25Whitefield
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 515
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0.
Attempt missed. Colin Nish (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Robbie Buchanan replaces Kudus Oyenuga.
Attempt missed. Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0. Colin Nish (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Marshall.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Booking
Scott Taggart (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kenny Adamson replaces Sean Higgins.
Booking
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.