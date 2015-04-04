Cowdenbeath 3-0 Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Cowdenbeath moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation zone with a comfortable victory over Dumbarton.

Lewis Toshney put the hosts ahead with his first goal for the club just before half-time, tucking away a pass from Kudus Oyenuga.

Oyenuga found Sean Higgins early in the second period and the striker buried the chance.

And Colin Nish also opened his Cowden account when he headed home Colin Marshall's cross.

Jimmy Nicholl's side leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who are not in league action this weekend, and Cowdenbeath are now eight points clear of bottom side Livingston, who have two games in hand.