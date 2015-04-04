Scottish Championship
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath3DumbartonDumbarton0

Cowdenbeath 3-0 Dumbarton

Cowdenbeath moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation zone with a comfortable victory over Dumbarton.

Lewis Toshney put the hosts ahead with his first goal for the club just before half-time, tucking away a pass from Kudus Oyenuga.

Oyenuga found Sean Higgins early in the second period and the striker buried the chance.

And Colin Nish also opened his Cowden account when he headed home Colin Marshall's cross.

Jimmy Nicholl's side leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who are not in league action this weekend, and Cowdenbeath are now eight points clear of bottom side Livingston, who have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 17Thomson
  • 27Toshney
  • 18Brownlie
  • 5Armstrong
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 26MarshallBooked at 37mins
  • 7RobertsonBooked at 76mins
  • 19OyenugaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBuchananat 82'minutes
  • 4O'Brien
  • 10HigginsBooked at 71minsSubstituted forAdamsonat 71'minutes
  • 9Nish

Substitutes

  • 3Adamson
  • 12Kane
  • 15Buchanan
  • 20Miller
  • 21Johnston
  • 25Sneddon
  • 28Hughes

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rogers
  • 22Wilson
  • 4GrahamBooked at 45mins
  • 12TaggartBooked at 72mins
  • 16EastonSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 63'minutes
  • 7Gilhaney
  • 8Agnew
  • 14Fleming
  • 9DugganSubstituted forPetrieat 52'minutes
  • 10Megginson
  • 20Campbell

Substitutes

  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 15McCallum
  • 17Petrie
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Lightbody
  • 25Whitefield
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
515

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Colin Nish (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).

  8. Post update

    Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Robbie Buchanan replaces Kudus Oyenuga.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Dumbarton 0. Colin Nish (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Marshall.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Booking

    Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

  18. Booking

    Scott Taggart (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kenny Adamson replaces Sean Higgins.

  20. Booking

    Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts30263186186881
2Hibernian31167856292755
3Rangers29167655292655
4Falkirk32141084540552
5Queen of Sth31148950371350
6Raith Rovers31126133850-1242
7Dumbarton3196163167-3633
8Cowdenbeath3264222678-5222
9Alloa3148192547-2220
10Livingston3047193047-1714
View full Scottish Championship table

