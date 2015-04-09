Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Rangers 0.
Queen of the South 3-0 Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Rangers' five-game unbeaten run under Stuart McCall was brought to an end by clinical counter-attacking from promotion rivals Queen of the South.
The defeat prevented the Ibrox side going above Hibernian into second place in the Scottish Championship as Queens rose above Falkirk into fourth.
Derek Lyle volleyed Queens into the lead against the run of play.
Lee Wallace turned the ball into his own net 16 seconds after the break and Gavin Reilly fired in Queens' third.
Both sides began the match with chests pumped full of confidence.
Queens after the weekend win over Hibs, while Rangers were unbeaten in five games since McCall succeeded Kenny McDowall, including Sunday's victory over champions Hearts.
Rangers were in unfamiliar red, but they initially looked perfectly at home on Palmerston Park's artificial surface.
Rangers had the majority of the ball in the first half, pressurising the Queens goal where Zander Clark suffered an injury in the opening minutes after the goalkeeper was clattered by an overzealous Nicky Clark challenge.
Committed, brave and, at times, desperate, the home defence protected the on-loan St Johnstone man.
And Clark proved that he had recovered from the challenge with a back-post leap that saw him turn wide an Andy Murdoch cross-come shot that threatened to loop over the goalkeeper's head.
A Rangers defence devoid of suspended captain Lee McCulloch had not been tested before it was undone by a move of sublime simplicity.
Lewis Kidd rode a clumsy challenge from Wallace before setting up Lyle, who cleverly flicked the ball up with his left foot and volleyed it with his right into the far corner of Rangers' goal.
The striker's 17th goal of the season inspired Queens and Reilly fired a long-range effort into the arms of goalkeeper Lee Robinson.
However, Rangers were only temporarily knocked out of their stride.
When the two Clarks clashed as they challenged for a Darren McGregor cross, the ball spun wide via the goalkeeper's fist and the striker's shoulder.
From the resulting corner, Kenny Miller's looping header rebounded off the face of the crossbar and Zander Clark had to turn the ball over to prevent a goal being scored off the forehead of his own defender, Chris Higgins.
Queens survived to emerge after the break with immediate attacking intent and Wallace turned the ball into his own net with a miscued attempt at a clearance after Reilly's cross was fired across the face of goal by Kidd.
Rangers' recently restored confidence was rapidly trickling away and it required an ambitious long-range drive from central defender Bilel Mohsni to test goalkeeper Clark.
When substitute Robbie Crawford dallied on the ball, Kevin Holt's defence-splitting pass sent Reilly beyond the visiting defence for a deft finish that put the game beyond the Glasgow side.
Rangers' Haris Vuckic and Kris Boyd had efforts saved, but there was to be no crumb of comfort for Rangers, who remain behind Hibs on goal difference after squandering one of their two games in hand.
In contrast, James Fowler's Dumfries side capitalised on their games in hand over Falkirk to move a point ahead of the Bairns as the race for promotion play-off places took another unexpected twist.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 5DurnanSubstituted forHooperat 77'minutes
- 4Dowie
- 6HigginsBooked at 88mins
- 12Kidd
- 18McShane
- 17Carmichael
- 14McKenna
- 3Holt
- 19LyleSubstituted forPickardat 85'minutes
- 10ReillySubstituted forRussellat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Russell
- 15Paton
- 20Atkinson
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
- 24Smith
- 28Pickard
Rangers
- 25Robinson
- 24McGregor
- 26Zaliukas
- 3MohsniBooked at 85mins
- 5Wallace
- 11TempletonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 59'minutes
- 7Law
- 34Murdoch
- 10Vuckic
- 18MillerSubstituted forHardieat 73'minutes
- 14ClarkSubstituted forBoydat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Black
- 15Boyd
- 21Crawford
- 22Shiels
- 31Simonsen
- 49Sinnamon
- 52Hardie
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,093
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Rangers 0.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jake Pickard.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jake Pickard.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Haris Vuckic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Iain Russell replaces Gavin Reilly.
Booking
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Robbie Crawford (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Queen of the South).
Nicky Law (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Marius Zaliukas.
Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jake Pickard replaces Derek Lyle.
Booking
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Scott Hooper replaces Mark Durnan because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kris Boyd replaces Nicky Clark.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Hardie replaces Kenny Miller.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Rangers 0. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Holt.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt saved. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Nicky Clark (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Queen of the South).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Robbie Crawford replaces David Templeton.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Rangers).
Ian McShane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.