Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1CelticCeltic1

Inverness CT 1-1 Celtic

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Football

  • Ofere cancels out Griffiths opener for Celtic
  • Inverness keeper Brill stretchered off
  • Replacement Esson's saves secure Caley point

Inverness Caledonian Thistle dug deep to claim a point against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Edward Ofere's shot from close range quickly cancelled out Leigh Griffiths' low-struck opener for Celtic before the hosts suffered an injury blow.

Goalkeeper Dean Brill was stretchered off after dislocating a knee.

His replacement Ryan Esson denied Efe Ambrose and Jason Denayer, while David Raven and Greg Tansey threatened for the hosts.

Ronny Deila's side, due to face Inverness again in next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final, move eight points clear of Aberdeen, who visit Kilmarnock on Sunday. The gap between the Dons and Caley is reduced to 10 points.

The windy conditions aided Celtic's opening goal as Scott Brown's long ball held up for Griffiths to take down, set himself and shoot precisely across Brill into the bottom right-hand corner.

However, Inverness were level almost immediately as Celtic struggled to deal with Graeme Shinnie's cross from the left in the blustery conditions.

Marley Watkins set up Raven for a shot that was touched on by Ryan Christie and, although Denayer cleared off the line, Ofere was well placed to bury the rebound.

Brill was making his first appearance since injuring a knee in January but his return was cut short when he pulled up in pain, clutching his left leg after making a clearance under pressure from Gary Mackay-Steven.

The goalkeeper, who was given oxygen on the pitch, was stretchered off and an ambulance was called for as Esson came on from the bench.

And the replacement made an important save before the break, tipping over Ambrose's header from Stefan Johansen's free-kick.

The substitute frustrated the visitors again in the second half, beating away Denayer's header following a Stuart Armstrong set piece from deep.

The flow of the game was often interrupted by scrappy fouls and bookings and Brown was yellow-carded for simulation after hitting the deck when closed down by Raven in the Inverness box.

Caley sought to interrupt the procession towards their own goal when they won a rare corner and Raven fired over from the edge of the box from Christie's delivery.

Watkins then set up Greg Tansey for a shot that was deflected over.

Armstrong fired into the arms of Esson in stoppage time as Celtic were denied a sixth straight win.

Leigh Griffiths scores for Celtic against Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Griffiths fired Celtic ahead
Edward Ofere scores for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Celtic
Ofere quickly levelled for the hosts
Ryan Christie and Nir Bitton
The top-flight contest was played in blustery conditions
David Raven, Scott Brown and Craig Thomson
Brown was booked for simulation, one of seven yellow cards handed out by referee Craig Thomson

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12BrillSubstituted forEssonat 20'minutes
  • 2Raven
  • 5Warren
  • 6MeekingsBooked at 22mins
  • 3Shinnie
  • 8DraperBooked at 39mins
  • 16Tansey
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 45mins
  • 22ChristieSubstituted forDoranat 86'minutes
  • 19WilliamsSubstituted forVincentat 85'minutes
  • 7OfereBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 4Vincent
  • 10Doran
  • 11Ross
  • 14Devine
  • 18Tremarco
  • 25Kink

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Gordon
  • 4AmbroseSubstituted forMatthewsat 62'minutes
  • 22Denayer
  • 5van DijkBooked at 32mins
  • 3Izaguirre
  • 8BrownBooked at 67mins
  • 6Bitton
  • 14S ArmstrongBooked at 47mins
  • 25Johansen
  • 16Mackay-StevenSubstituted forCommonsat 62'minutes
  • 28GriffithsSubstituted forGuidettiat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Matthews
  • 9Guidetti
  • 10Stokes
  • 15Commons
  • 24Zaluska
  • 42McGregor
  • 63Tierney
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
6,059

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Celtic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Celtic 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Adam Matthews (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Edward Ofere (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Commons (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Celtic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Ryan Christie.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. James Vincent replaces Danny Williams.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Edward Ofere (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Esson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Commons (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234464154973
2Aberdeen31205651272465
3Inverness CT32167944331155
4Dundee Utd31154125246649
5St Johnstone33146132932-348
6Dundee321111104443144
7Hamilton33127144248-643
8Partick Thistle33108154138338
9Kilmarnock31108133340-738
10Ross County3297163656-2034
11Motherwell3394203357-2431
12St Mirren3263232256-3421
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories