Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1HamiltonHamilton Academical0

Dundee United 1-0 Hamilton Academical

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Dundee United ended a run of 10 games without a win as Chris Erskine's goal denied Hamilton Academical a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Against the run of play, Erskine ended a sweeping counter-attack move to find the back of the net.

But Radoslaw Cierzniak emerged as the real hero with a string of saves to deny the visitors.

It was harsh on suspended Accies player-manager Martin Canning, who is without a win from 13 games in charge.

And Hamilton, promoted at the end of last season, go into the league's split a point short of sixth-place Dundee, who have a game in hand.

With Inverness drawing with Celtic earlier in the day, the Tannadice side narrow the gap on John Hughes' men to six points with a game still in hand in the race for third place and Europa League qualification.

Hamilton players looking dejected
Hamilton have missed out on a top-six finish in their first season back in the top flight

United had suffered defeat at the hands of city rivals Dundee for the first time in over 10 years in midweek and manager Jackie McNamara responded with five changes, starting with new partnerships in central defence and midfield.

Nerves were apparent and were summed up by Cierzniak sending the ball straight into the dugout.

Blair Spittal tried to ignite a spark in his side with a weaving run past two players into the box before Ziggy Gordon's challenge denied him.

At the other end Nigel Hasselbaink should have headed in the rebound after his initial shot had been cleared off the line.

Nadir Ciftci tested Hamilton goalkeeper McGovern as a largely quiet first half drew to a close.

Stephen Hendrie poked the ball off the far post with the outside of the right boot as Hamilton started the second period in dominant fashion.

Jason Scotland replaced Hasselbaink, and the former United man made his presence felt.

First, he drove down the right, nipped into the box and cut back for Darian MacKinnon, who was incensed when his goal-bound shot hit the arm of a defender and no penalty was awarded by referee Andrew Dallas.

Louis Longridge then met the ball from close range, but Cierzniak somehow kept it out.

The Polish goalkeeper was the fall guy in midweek when he let Greg Stewart's shot slip between his legs for Dundee's opening goal, but he more than made up for it with some fine saves in quick succession.

He tipped Ali Crawford's free-kick on to a post before denying the midfielder again.

And, against the run of play, United broke the deadlock as Aidan Connolly picked out Erskine, who drove past McGovern.

Spittal's replacement Mario Bilate should have made it 2-0 but contrived to stab the ball wide from Ciftci's low cross in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Cierzniak
  • 16McGowan
  • 4SouttarBooked at 77mins
  • 14Morris
  • 3Dixon
  • 22Connolly
  • 6Paton
  • 21TelferBooked at 86mins
  • 17ErskineSubstituted forMuirheadat 84'minutes
  • 24SpittalSubstituted forBilateat 63'minutes
  • 7Ciftci

Substitutes

  • 2Dillon
  • 10Muirhead
  • 19Bilate
  • 20Butcher
  • 23Smith
  • 26Szromnik
  • 30Anier

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McGovern
  • 2Gordon
  • 4DevlinBooked at 32mins
  • 12Lyon
  • 3Hendrie
  • 17LongridgeSubstituted forRedmondat 74'minutes
  • 6Gillespie
  • 18MacKinnonBooked at 11minsSubstituted forBrophyat 81'minutes
  • 7Imrie
  • 14HasselbainkSubstituted forScotlandat 57'minutes
  • 11CrawfordBooked at 23mins

Substitutes

  • 9Scotland
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16Watson
  • 20Brophy
  • 28Redmond
  • 29Hill
  • 44De Lima Tagliapietra
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
5,243

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Bilate (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Callum Morris (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Ryan McGowan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  10. Booking

    Charlie Telfer (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Morris (Dundee United).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Robbie Muirhead replaces Chris Erskine.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Chris Erskine.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Darian MacKinnon.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    John Souttar (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by John Souttar (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234464154973
2Aberdeen31205651272465
3Inverness CT32167944331155
4Dundee Utd31154125246649
5St Johnstone33146132932-348
6Dundee321111104443144
7Hamilton33127144248-643
8Partick Thistle33108154138338
9Kilmarnock31108133340-738
10Ross County3297163656-2034
11Motherwell3394203357-2431
12St Mirren3263232256-3421
View full Scottish Premiership table

