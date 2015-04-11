Partick Thistle 2-0 Motherwell

Partick Thistle ended Motherwell's impressive winning streak with a dominant display at Firhill.

Two second-half goals from Lyle Taylor helped give Alan Archibald's side some breathing space in the battle to avoid a relegation play-off.

It was a stuttering display from the visitors, who created few chances and had Stuart Carswell sent off late on.

Defeat leaves Well in the play-off spot, three points below Ross County but 10 clear of St Mirren.

Victory takes Thistle seven points above the Steelmen, with County visiting St Mirren on Monday evening.

The swirling wind in the west end of Glasgow made play tricky from the start but it was really no excuse for the poor fair on show in a fairly forgettable first half.

Motherwell had scored 11 goals in the three wins which preceded their trip to Firhill and it took just a minute for them to create the first chance.

John Sutton pounced on a slack Abdul Osman pass back but his six-yard effort crept just wide of Scott Fox's right-hand post.

A sign of things to come? No.

A succession of poor passes and wild shots were punctuated by half-chances for Ryan Stevenson and Taylor as the home side finished strongest before a welcome break.

It was a warning that Motherwell should have heeded, because the Jags effectively killed the game off in a seven-minute spell at the start of a pulsating second half.

The on-loan Scunthorpe forward nodded in his first after Stuart Bannigan headed a free-kick back across goal.

And before Motherwell had time to regroup, Thistle were all over them again.

Callum Booth crossed from the left and Taylor turned in at the second attempt after his initial effort had been blocked.

Motherwell were stunned but could not find any way out of their own half.

Instead of defending their lead, the Jags tried to capitalise further on their dominance.

Stevenson watched his low drive skip just wide and Booth headed narrowly past from a corner.

Motherwell's misery was complete just before the final whistle when substitute Carswell was given his marching orders for a second booking.