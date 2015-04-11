Alloa Athletic 3-0 Dumbarton

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.
Alloa Athletic boosted their Scottish Championship survival hopes with a comfortable win over Dumbarton.
The Wasps stung their opponents with an early goal as Iain Flanningan curled in a delightful free-kick.
And another fine strike doubled their lead when Kevin Cawley sent a 25-yard effort arrowing into the top corner.
Archie Campbell nearly reduced the Sons' deficit when he dragged his shot wide and Greig Spence sealed Alloa's win by lifting into an empty net.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gibson
- 17Doyle
- 4Gordon
- 14Benedictus
- 5Meggatt
- 8McCord
- 10Holmes
- 16FlanniganSubstituted forFergusonat 87'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 25ChopraSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
- 19BuchananSubstituted forLayneat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Spence
- 20Asghar
- 21McDowall
- 26Layne
- 28Rutherford
- 29Roberts
- 30Ferguson
Dumbarton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rogers
- 22Wilson
- 4Graham
- 18FindlayBooked at 81mins
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forMegginsonat 72'minutes
- 12TaggartSubstituted forLintonat 72'minutes
- 8Agnew
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 17PetrieSubstituted forEastonat 55'minutes
- 20Campbell
- 14Fleming
Substitutes
- 3Linton
- 10Megginson
- 15McCallum
- 16Easton
- 19Ewings
- 24Lightbody
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 535
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Isaac Layne replaces Liam Buchanan.
Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. David Ferguson replaces Iain Flannigan.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Booking
Stuart Findlay (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Findlay (Dumbarton).
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.