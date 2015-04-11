Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic3DumbartonDumbarton0

Alloa Athletic 3-0 Dumbarton

Alloa Athletic boosted their Scottish Championship survival hopes with a comfortable win over Dumbarton.

The Wasps stung their opponents with an early goal as Iain Flanningan curled in a delightful free-kick.

And another fine strike doubled their lead when Kevin Cawley sent a 25-yard effort arrowing into the top corner.

Archie Campbell nearly reduced the Sons' deficit when he dragged his shot wide and Greig Spence sealed Alloa's win by lifting into an empty net.

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gibson
  • 17Doyle
  • 4Gordon
  • 14Benedictus
  • 5Meggatt
  • 8McCord
  • 10Holmes
  • 16FlanniganSubstituted forFergusonat 87'minutes
  • 7Cawley
  • 25ChopraSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
  • 19BuchananSubstituted forLayneat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Spence
  • 20Asghar
  • 21McDowall
  • 26Layne
  • 28Rutherford
  • 29Roberts
  • 30Ferguson

Dumbarton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rogers
  • 22Wilson
  • 4Graham
  • 18FindlayBooked at 81mins
  • 7GilhaneySubstituted forMegginsonat 72'minutes
  • 12TaggartSubstituted forLintonat 72'minutes
  • 8Agnew
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 17PetrieSubstituted forEastonat 55'minutes
  • 20Campbell
  • 14Fleming

Substitutes

  • 3Linton
  • 10Megginson
  • 15McCallum
  • 16Easton
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Lightbody
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
535

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Isaac Layne replaces Liam Buchanan.

  4. Post update

    Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. David Ferguson replaces Iain Flannigan.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Linton.

  9. Booking

    Stuart Findlay (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Findlay (Dumbarton).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Danny Rogers.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

