Alloa Athletic 3-0 Dumbarton

Alloa Athletic boosted their Scottish Championship survival hopes with a comfortable win over Dumbarton.

The Wasps stung their opponents with an early goal as Iain Flanningan curled in a delightful free-kick.

And another fine strike doubled their lead when Kevin Cawley sent a 25-yard effort arrowing into the top corner.

Archie Campbell nearly reduced the Sons' deficit when he dragged his shot wide and Greig Spence sealed Alloa's win by lifting into an empty net.