Ayr United 2-4 Peterhead

Ayr United let a two-goal lead slip as they lost at home to Peterhead in Scottish League One.

Alan Forrest opened the scoring for the hosts when he tucked in Adam Blakeman's pass, and three minutes later Jordan Preston made it 2-0.

But, headers from Andrew Rodgers and Jordan Brown either side of half-time brought the sides level.

Brown slammed in the third just before the hour mark and Gary McDonald tucked in Rodgers' pass to seal the win.