Scottish League One
AyrAyr United2PeterheadPeterhead4

Ayr United 2-4 Peterhead

Ayr United let a two-goal lead slip as they lost at home to Peterhead in Scottish League One.

Alan Forrest opened the scoring for the hosts when he tucked in Adam Blakeman's pass, and three minutes later Jordan Preston made it 2-0.

But, headers from Andrew Rodgers and Jordan Brown either side of half-time brought the sides level.

Brown slammed in the third just before the hour mark and Gary McDonald tucked in Rodgers' pass to seal the win.

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 3Campbell
  • 4MurphySubstituted forRobertsonat 67'minutes
  • 5McKenna
  • 2Devlin
  • 7Blakeman
  • 6McGovern
  • 8CrawfordSubstituted forNisbetat 80'minutes
  • 11Donald
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forBeattieat 67'minutes
  • 9Preston

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Nisbet
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Beattie
  • 17Murray
  • 18Neill
  • 19Newman

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2DonaldsonSubstituted forRossat 52'minutes
  • 4Strachan
  • 5Smith
  • 3Noble
  • 8Redman
  • 7DzierzawskiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCowieat 65'minutes
  • 6McDonald
  • 10BrownSubstituted forRileyat 78'minutes
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 90mins
  • 11Rodgers

Substitutes

  • 12Riley
  • 14Cowie
  • 15Ross
  • 21MacDonald
Referee:
Calum Murray
Attendance:
998

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

  5. Post update

    (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gary McDonald (Peterhead).

  9. Post update

    (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andy Rodgers (Peterhead).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by David Hutton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Ryan Nisbet replaces Robbie Crawford.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Nicky Riley replaces Jordon Brown.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordon Brown.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4. Gary McDonald (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Rodgers.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Craig Beattie (Ayr United).

  18. Post update

    Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Cowie (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

