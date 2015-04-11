Ayr United 2-4 Peterhead

Match ends, Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4.
Ayr United let a two-goal lead slip as they lost at home to Peterhead in Scottish League One.
Alan Forrest opened the scoring for the hosts when he tucked in Adam Blakeman's pass, and three minutes later Jordan Preston made it 2-0.
But, headers from Andrew Rodgers and Jordan Brown either side of half-time brought the sides level.
Brown slammed in the third just before the hour mark and Gary McDonald tucked in Rodgers' pass to seal the win.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hutton
- 3Campbell
- 4MurphySubstituted forRobertsonat 67'minutes
- 5McKenna
- 2Devlin
- 7Blakeman
- 6McGovern
- 8CrawfordSubstituted forNisbetat 80'minutes
- 11Donald
- 10ForrestSubstituted forBeattieat 67'minutes
- 9Preston
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14Nisbet
- 15Gilmour
- 16Beattie
- 17Murray
- 18Neill
- 19Newman
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2DonaldsonSubstituted forRossat 52'minutes
- 4Strachan
- 5Smith
- 3Noble
- 8Redman
- 7DzierzawskiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCowieat 65'minutes
- 6McDonald
- 10BrownSubstituted forRileyat 78'minutes
- 9McAllisterBooked at 90mins
- 11Rodgers
Substitutes
- 12Riley
- 14Cowie
- 15Ross
- 21MacDonald
- Referee:
- Calum Murray
- Attendance:
- 998
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Post update
(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Michael Donald (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gary McDonald (Peterhead).
Post update
(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Rodgers (Peterhead).
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by David Hutton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Ryan Nisbet replaces Robbie Crawford.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Nicky Riley replaces Jordon Brown.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordon Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Peterhead 4. Gary McDonald (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Rodgers.
Post update
Foul by Craig Beattie (Ayr United).
Post update
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dean Cowie (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.