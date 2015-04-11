Close menu
Scottish League One
BrechinBrechin City2StirlingStirling Albion1

Brechin City 2-1 Stirling Albion

Andrew Jackson's stoppage-time winner consigned Stirling to League Two as they lost away to Brechin City.

Alex Cunningham's late header looked to have ensured the visitors would live to fight another day, but there was still time for Jackson to complete his brace and relegate Albion in the process.

Jackson had opened the scoring with a neat left-footed finish.

But, the late drama leaves Stirling 11 points from safety with just three games remaining.

Line-ups

Brechin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Smith
  • 5McNeil
  • 2McLean
  • 4McCormack
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Fusco
  • 8Molloy
  • 7Barr
  • 9JacksonBooked at 90mins
  • 10Masson
  • 11ThomsonSubstituted forTappingat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Trouten
  • 15Jackson
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Durojaiye
  • 21O'Neil

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Reidford
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5CumminsBooked at 23mins
  • 6Forsyth
  • 3McKinlayBooked at 70mins
  • 7Johnston
  • 4RobertsonSubstituted forHamiltonat 31'minutes
  • 8Comrie
  • 11BeithBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCunninghamat 79'minutes
  • 9SmithBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSinclairat 80'minutes
  • 10Stirling

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Weir
  • 16Sinclair
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Hamilton
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
427

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1.

  2. Booking

    Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McLean with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brechin City 1, Stirling Albion 1. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Callum Reidford.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Callum Tapping replaces Robert Thomson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Sinclair replaces Gordon Smith.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Angus Beith.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Bobby Barr.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).

  19. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Forsyth.

