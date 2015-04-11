Brechin City 2-1 Stirling Albion

Match ends, Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1.
Andrew Jackson's stoppage-time winner consigned Stirling to League Two as they lost away to Brechin City.
Alex Cunningham's late header looked to have ensured the visitors would live to fight another day, but there was still time for Jackson to complete his brace and relegate Albion in the process.
Jackson had opened the scoring with a neat left-footed finish.
But, the late drama leaves Stirling 11 points from safety with just three games remaining.
Line-ups
Brechin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Smith
- 5McNeil
- 2McLean
- 4McCormack
- 3Hamilton
- 6Fusco
- 8Molloy
- 7Barr
- 9JacksonBooked at 90mins
- 10Masson
- 11ThomsonSubstituted forTappingat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Trouten
- 15Jackson
- 16Tapping
- 17Durojaiye
- 21O'Neil
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Reidford
- 2McGeachie
- 5CumminsBooked at 23mins
- 6Forsyth
- 3McKinlayBooked at 70mins
- 7Johnston
- 4RobertsonSubstituted forHamiltonat 31'minutes
- 8Comrie
- 11BeithBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCunninghamat 79'minutes
- 9SmithBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSinclairat 80'minutes
- 10Stirling
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Cunningham
- 15Weir
- 16Sinclair
- 17Binnie
- 18Hamilton
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1.
Goal! Brechin City 2, Stirling Albion 1. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McLean with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal! Brechin City 1, Stirling Albion 1. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Callum Reidford.
Substitution, Brechin City. Callum Tapping replaces Robert Thomson.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Sinclair replaces Gordon Smith.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Angus Beith.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Bobby Barr.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Post update
Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Forsyth.