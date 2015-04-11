Brechin City 2-1 Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Jackson's stoppage-time winner consigned Stirling to League Two as they lost away to Brechin City.

Alex Cunningham's late header looked to have ensured the visitors would live to fight another day, but there was still time for Jackson to complete his brace and relegate Albion in the process.

Jackson had opened the scoring with a neat left-footed finish.

But, the late drama leaves Stirling 11 points from safety with just three games remaining.