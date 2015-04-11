Close menu
Scottish League One
Forfar Athletic 2-0 Airdrieonians

Forfar Athletic climbed to the top of the Scottish League One table with victory over Airdrieonians.

The Loons took the lead when Martyn Fotheringham fired in a low shot.

After the break, Airdrie pushed for an equaliser and Luca Gasparotto's right-footed effort from the left of the penalty area arrowed just past Rab Douglas' goal.

Michael Dunlop sealed Forfar's win when he found the top-right corner of the goal with a close-range header.

The result means Forfar now sit two points above rivals Stranraer with just three matches of the season left following the latter's defeat at Dunfermline.

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Douglas
  • 2Dunlop
  • 4Travis
  • 5Dods
  • 3Campbell
  • 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 80'minutes
  • 6YoungSubstituted forDaleat 89'minutes
  • 8FotheringhamBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHusbandat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Swankie
  • 9Templeman
  • 11HilsonBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 12Husband
  • 14Dale
  • 15Malin
  • 16Denholm
  • 17Malcolm
  • 18Hay
  • 21King

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McNeil
  • 2Bain
  • 5Gasparotto
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3BoyleSubstituted forO'Neilat 53'minutes
  • 4Docherty
  • 8Fitzpatrick
  • 7Blockley
  • 11McHugh
  • 10FraserSubstituted forWattat 84'minutes
  • 9Prunty

Substitutes

  • 12Gray
  • 14Morton
  • 15Boyle
  • 16Watt
  • 18O'Neil
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Ferguson
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
772

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Dale (Forfar Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Rab Douglas.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Stephen Husband replaces Martin Fotheringham.

  9. Post update

    Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robert McHugh (Airdrieonians).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0. Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Darren Dods.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Derek Young.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy McNeil.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Liam Watt replaces Scott Fraser.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Scott Fraser (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

