Forfar Athletic 2-0 Airdrieonians

Forfar Athletic climbed to the top of the Scottish League One table with victory over Airdrieonians.

The Loons took the lead when Martyn Fotheringham fired in a low shot.

After the break, Airdrie pushed for an equaliser and Luca Gasparotto's right-footed effort from the left of the penalty area arrowed just past Rab Douglas' goal.

Michael Dunlop sealed Forfar's win when he found the top-right corner of the goal with a close-range header.

The result means Forfar now sit two points above rivals Stranraer with just three matches of the season left following the latter's defeat at Dunfermline.