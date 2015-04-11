Forfar Athletic 2-0 Airdrieonians

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0.
Forfar Athletic climbed to the top of the Scottish League One table with victory over Airdrieonians.
The Loons took the lead when Martyn Fotheringham fired in a low shot.
After the break, Airdrie pushed for an equaliser and Luca Gasparotto's right-footed effort from the left of the penalty area arrowed just past Rab Douglas' goal.
Michael Dunlop sealed Forfar's win when he found the top-right corner of the goal with a close-range header.
The result means Forfar now sit two points above rivals Stranraer with just three matches of the season left following the latter's defeat at Dunfermline.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Douglas
- 2Dunlop
- 4Travis
- 5Dods
- 3Campbell
- 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 80'minutes
- 6YoungSubstituted forDaleat 89'minutes
- 8FotheringhamBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHusbandat 90+1'minutes
- 10Swankie
- 9Templeman
- 11HilsonBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 12Husband
- 14Dale
- 15Malin
- 16Denholm
- 17Malcolm
- 18Hay
- 21King
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McNeil
- 2Bain
- 5Gasparotto
- 6Lindsay
- 3BoyleSubstituted forO'Neilat 53'minutes
- 4Docherty
- 8Fitzpatrick
- 7Blockley
- 11McHugh
- 10FraserSubstituted forWattat 84'minutes
- 9Prunty
Substitutes
- 12Gray
- 14Morton
- 15Boyle
- 16Watt
- 18O'Neil
- 19Stewart
- 21Ferguson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Dale (Forfar Athletic).
Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Stephen Husband replaces Martin Fotheringham.
Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robert McHugh (Airdrieonians).
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 0. Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Darren Dods.
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Derek Young.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy McNeil.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Liam Watt replaces Scott Fraser.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Scott Fraser (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.