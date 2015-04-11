Match ends, Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2.
Greenock Morton 3-2 Stenhousemuir
A remarkable second-half comeback kept Morton's League One title hopes on track against struggling Stenhousemuir.
The ninth-placed visitors led 2-0 after 55 minutes with goals from Ross Meechan and Paul McMullan.
But Peter MacDonald reduced the deficit on 78 minutes with a good finish following Lee Kilday's cross.
Declan McManus then knocked the ball home from a corner as the hosts ramped up the pressure and Stefan McCluskey added a last-minute header.
The victory leaves the Greenock side in third place - three points behind leaders Forfar.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 5CrightonSubstituted forScullionat 61'minutes
- 6Lamie
- 3Russell
- 7McCluskey
- 4O'WareBooked at 58mins
- 8Forbes
- 11McCluskeySubstituted forMcKeeat 77'minutes
- 9CaldwellSubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14McKee
- 15Miller
- 16Ferris
- 17MacDonald
- 20Adam
Stenhousemuir
- 1Fleming
- 2Meechan
- 4Lithgow
- 5McMillan
- 3Summers
- 7Fotheringham
- 8Faulds
- 6Millar
- 11WattSubstituted forda Silva Moutinhoat 83'minutes
- 9GrehanSubstituted forSutherlandat 90'minutes
- 10McMullan
Substitutes
- 12McCormack
- 14Duncan
- 15Craigie
- 16Gallacher
- 17Smith
- 18da Silva Moutinho
- 19Sutherland
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,568
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away8
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2.
Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).
Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 3, Stenhousemuir 2. Stefan McCluskey (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Craig Sutherland replaces Martin Grehan.
Attempt missed. Pedro Moutinho (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).
Pedro Moutinho (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Stenhousemuir 2. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Scullion.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Attempt blocked. Stefan McCluskey (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Pedro Moutinho replaces Josh Watt.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mark Russell (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Peter MacDonald (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Kilday.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Joe McKee replaces Jamie McCluskey.
Hand ball by Paul McMullan (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt saved. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).
Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mark Russell (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jon Scullion (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).
Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).
Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Jamie McCluskey (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Peter MacDonald replaces Ross Caldwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jon Scullion replaces Sean Crighton.