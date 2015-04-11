Close menu
Scottish League Two
BerwickBerwick Rangers0ClydeClyde0

Berwick Rangers 0-0 Clyde

Berwick Rangers and Clyde played out a goalless draw at Shielfield Park.

The hosts had the better of the first half, with Andrew Russell forcing a save from Alan Martin with a header after a good cross by Lee Currie.

After the break, Clyde came close when David Marsh hit the crossbar before the ball bounced on the line and was eventually cleared.

Substitute David Gold latched on to a ball over the top but hit a tame effort on goal.

Line-ups

Berwick

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Andrews
  • 2Jacobs
  • 6Martyniuk
  • 5Fairbairn
  • 3Maxwell
  • 8Willis
  • 4Currie
  • 7Wilkie
  • 9RussellSubstituted forGoldat 70'minutes
  • 10Henderson
  • 11DillonSubstituted forLaveryat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gray
  • 14Gold
  • 15Lavery
  • 16Bauld
  • 17Miller
  • 18Tulloch
  • 21Bleakley

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Martin
  • 2Durie
  • 5Fisher
  • 4McLaughlin
  • 3Traynor
  • 11PollockSubstituted forFergusonat 46'minutes
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Murray
  • 7McDougallSubstituted forParkerat 46'minutes
  • 10McQueenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 77'minutes
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15O'Donnell
  • 16Gray
  • 18Lynass
  • 19Parker
  • 21Mcmillan
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
506

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Clyde 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Clyde 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Blair Henderson (Berwick Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross Fisher.

  6. Post update

    Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Marsh (Clyde).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

  10. Post update

    Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Marsh (Clyde).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McManus (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Blair Henderson (Berwick Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Mark McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Brian McQueen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Gold (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Kyle Wilkie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery replaces Chris Dillon.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Berwick Rangers. David Gold replaces Andrew Russell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion33204952292364
2Queen's Park33178849301959
3Arbroath331561258441451
4East Fife33138124945447
5Elgin33129124948145
6East Stirlingshire33133173856-1842
7Annan Athletic33118144548-341
8Clyde33118143547-1241
9Berwick331010135649740
10Montrose3386193772-3530
View full Scottish League Two table

