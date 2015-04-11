Berwick Rangers 0-0 Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Berwick Rangers and Clyde played out a goalless draw at Shielfield Park.

The hosts had the better of the first half, with Andrew Russell forcing a save from Alan Martin with a header after a good cross by Lee Currie.

After the break, Clyde came close when David Marsh hit the crossbar before the ball bounced on the line and was eventually cleared.

Substitute David Gold latched on to a ball over the top but hit a tame effort on goal.