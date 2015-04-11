Berwick Rangers 0-0 Clyde

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Clyde 0.
Berwick Rangers and Clyde played out a goalless draw at Shielfield Park.
The hosts had the better of the first half, with Andrew Russell forcing a save from Alan Martin with a header after a good cross by Lee Currie.
After the break, Clyde came close when David Marsh hit the crossbar before the ball bounced on the line and was eventually cleared.
Substitute David Gold latched on to a ball over the top but hit a tame effort on goal.
Line-ups
Berwick
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Andrews
- 2Jacobs
- 6Martyniuk
- 5Fairbairn
- 3Maxwell
- 8Willis
- 4Currie
- 7Wilkie
- 9RussellSubstituted forGoldat 70'minutes
- 10Henderson
- 11DillonSubstituted forLaveryat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gray
- 14Gold
- 15Lavery
- 16Bauld
- 17Miller
- 18Tulloch
- 21Bleakley
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Martin
- 2Durie
- 5Fisher
- 4McLaughlin
- 3Traynor
- 11PollockSubstituted forFergusonat 46'minutes
- 6Marsh
- 8Murray
- 7McDougallSubstituted forParkerat 46'minutes
- 10McQueenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 77'minutes
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Roberts
- 15O'Donnell
- 16Gray
- 18Lynass
- 19Parker
- 21Mcmillan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 506
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
